The trailer follows Billie as she unexpectedly discovers that she possesses magical powers. What initially seems like an exciting revelation quickly spirals into chaos when her dormant abilities suddenly activate, causing her classroom to levitate.

The teaser debuted on June 16 and introduces viewers to Billie Doe, the film's spirited teenage protagonist voiced by Hailee Steinfeld.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the first official teaser trailer for its upcoming animated feature "Hexed", offering audiences a glimpse into a hidden world of witches, magic, and family secrets.

The incident results in her expulsion from school and launches her into Hexe, a mysterious realm inhabited entirely by witches.

How Hexed Compares to Other Fantasy Stories

Disney's latest fantasy adventure arrives at a time when fantasy stories featuring young heroines are attracting global attention. While Witch Hat Atelier captivated anime fans with its magical world and protagonist Coco, Hexed presents a different kind of lead character.

Billie is portrayed as a rebellious and impulsive teenager who has always felt disconnected from her ordinary suburban life. Although both stories revolve around young girls discovering hidden magical abilities, Billie's journey is marked by a stronger attitude and a more chaotic path into the world of magic.

Creative Team and Cast

Beyond its fantasy setting, Hexed boasts an impressive creative team. The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jaon Hand, with Josie Trinidad serving as co-director. Academy Award-winning producer Roy Conli leads production.

The movie also adds to Hailee Steinfeld's growing list of major roles. The actress was recently praised for her performance in Sinners, where she starred alongside Michael B. Jordan, who played twin brothers Elias and Elijah.

What the Film Is About

According to Disney, Hexed centers on Billie's relationship with her mother and explores long-buried family mysteries. Unlike several recent Disney animated releases, the film will not be a musical. Instead, it focuses on a comedy-driven adventure narrative featuring magical discoveries, family drama, and a powerful villain.

Release Details

Fans attending the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 26 will receive an exclusive extended preview of the project during Disney's official studio presentation.

Hexed is scheduled to arrive in theaters nationwide on November 25, making it one of Disney's major holiday releases for 2026. Following its theatrical run, the animated adventure is expected to debut on Disney+ in early 2027.