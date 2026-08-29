Mayilsamy, played by Kavin, and Devayani, portrayed by Nayanthara, are looking for an escape from situations they cannot accept, and their chance meeting sets off a chain of events that gradually changes their lives.

Rather than relying on an overly complicated premise, the film builds its story around two individuals from very different circumstances whose lives unexpectedly intersect.

'Hi', directed by Vishnu Edavan, arrived in theatres on August 28, bringing together Kavin and Nayanthara for a romantic drama that blends love, family chaos and humour.

A Story About Two People Looking for Love and Freedom

Kavin plays Mayilsamy, a young man from Coimbatore who has experienced little luck when it comes to romance. Despite repeatedly facing disappointment in love, Mayil remains determined to have a love marriage.

His family, however, becomes increasingly concerned about his obsession with finding a partner. With pressure mounting at home, Mayil decides to leave and take control of his own life rather than give in to his family's expectations.

Meanwhile, Devayani finds herself dealing with an entirely different problem. She is attempting to escape a forced marriage involving a hefty reverse dowry. Unwilling to accept the situation, she too decides to run away.

Their paths eventually cross, leading to one of the film's central comic situations.

A Lie That Changes Everything

When Mayil encounters Devayani, he decides to help her escape her circumstances by making a dramatic announcement. He claims Devayani is pregnant with his child, while also saying they are unmarried.

What begins as an attempt to protect Devayani soon turns into a complicated web of lies. The situation brings families together and sparks misunderstandings, arguments, and unexpected reactions.

The resulting chaos drives much of the film's humour, as family members get caught up in a situation that becomes increasingly difficult for Mayil and Devayani to control.

From Unexpected Friendship to Love

While Mayil and Devayani's initial relationship is born of necessity, their journey gradually takes a different direction. As they spend more time together, the two begin to understand each other's struggles.

Mayil's desperation for love and Devayani's desire to escape an unwanted future give the characters an unexpected emotional connection. Their friendship slowly develops into romantic feelings, raising the central question of whether the relationship can survive as the lies surrounding them catch up.

The film therefore moves beyond its comic situations to explore whether two people who meet under unusual circumstances can genuinely find happiness together.

Strong Supporting Cast

Alongside Kavin and Nayanthara, Hi features a veteran supporting cast that includes K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika Sarathkumar and VTV Ganesh. Their presence adds to the family-oriented narrative and its comic situations.

The technical crew includes Rajesh Shukla on cinematography and Jen Martin on music. The combination of romance, humour and family drama forms the film's primary appeal.

What to Expect From Hi

At its core, Hi tells the story of two people who run away from lives decided for them and unexpectedly find companionship along the way.

The film keeps its central premise relatively simple, using the fabricated pregnancy announcement and the resulting family confusion to drive the comedy.

The emotional thread comes from Mayil and Devayani gradually finding comfort in each other. Their relationship also lets the film explore love, family expectations, marriage, and the desire to make one's own choices.

With Kavin and Nayanthara at the centre, Hi combines a light romantic setup with plenty of chaos and family antics, while leaving its characters to discover whether the unusual circumstances that brought them together can ultimately lead to a genuine happily-ever-after.