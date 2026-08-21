However, Mayilsamy's hopes are short-lived. Devayani rejects him and is shown as a woman who approaches life and relationships on her own terms rather than following traditional expectations.

The trailer introduces Kavin as Mayilsamy, a young man who has repeatedly struggled to find love and settle down. Hoping to get married finally, he meets Devayani, played by Nayanthara, and quickly develops feelings for her.

The makers of 'HI' have released the trailer for the upcoming Tamil film, offering a closer look at Kavin and Nayanthara's unusual relationship. Directed by Vishnu Edavan, the film is set to hit theatres on August 28.

An Unexpected Marriage

The story takes a dramatic turn when Mayilsamy and Devayani become trapped in a difficult situation and are eventually forced to get married. Their marriage, however, does not begin as a conventional love story.

While Mayilsamy continues to feel strongly for Devayani, his love remains one-sided. The film appears to focus on what happens when two people with very different perspectives are suddenly pushed into married life.

The trailer leaves several questions open: Can Mayilsamy turn his one-sided love into a genuine relationship? Will Devayani accept him, or will their marriage take an entirely different direction?

The marriage becomes the story's central focus, especially because Mayilsamy's feelings for Devayani remain one-sided.

The film explores what happens when the two are suddenly pushed into married life and whether Mayilsamy can eventually win the love he has been searching for.

Cast and Crew

Kavin and Nayanthara headline the film, while Bhagyaraj, Prabhu and Radhika Sarathkumar appear in important roles.

The supporting cast also includes VTV Ganesh, Sathyan, Amrutha Srinivasan, Aadhithya Kadhir, Kureshi, FEFSI Vijayan, Renji Panicker, Kaviya Arivumani and Mirchi Kemy.

Vishnu Edavan directs the film, which blends romance, marriage, and unexpected circumstances.

Production

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are producing HI under their Rowdy Pictures banner, while S. S. Lalit Kumar is producing the film under the Seven Screen Studio banner.

With Kavin and Nayanthara coming together for the first time in this unusual romantic setup, HI is gearing up for its theatrical release on August 28.