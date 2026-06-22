The episode focuses heavily on the Battle of the Gullet, where Corlys Velaryon, the legendary Sea Snake, faces a surprise attack by forces aligned with Jason Lannister and the Triarchy, commanded by Sharako Lohar.

While schemes continue to unfold across the Seven Kingdoms, the episode's biggest highlight is undoubtedly the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet. The large-scale naval confrontation delivers one of the franchise's most ambitious action sequences, showcasing the devastating power of dragons and fleets at war.

House of the Dragon Season 3 has finally arrived, bringing viewers back into the brutal world of the Targaryens with an explosive premiere titled Salt and Sea and Fire and Blood. Packed with political intrigue, dragon warfare, and shocking character developments, the opening episode signals that the Dance of the Dragons has entered its most dangerous phase yet.

Amid the chaos, Corlys and his illegitimate son Alyn fight side by side, and the battle ultimately strengthens their bond. The confrontation also serves as a reminder of why Corlys earned his reputation as one of the greatest naval commanders in Westerosi history.

The sequence stands out as one of the most visually impressive battles in the franchise since Game of Thrones' iconic Battle of the Bastards, combining large-scale naval combat with dragon action.

Jacaerys Velaryon's Fate Confirmed

The premiere also delivers the first major casualty of the season.

Jacaerys Velaryon and his dragon, Vermax, meet a tragic end during the battle. The series finally confirms the circumstances surrounding Jace's death, a moment that was only loosely detailed and debated in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

His death is expected to have far-reaching consequences for Rhaenyra's faction as the war intensifies.

Tensions Rise in King's Landing

Away from the battlefield, political drama continues to unfold in King's Landing.

Aegon escapes alongside Larys Strong, only to find himself abandoned at the first sign of danger. Meanwhile, Aemond consolidates his grip on power and further establishes himself as the dominant force behind the Iron Throne.

The episode also delivers one of the franchise's most controversial moments involving Alicent Hightower and Aemond. Intended as a manipulative tactic to influence Aemond's next move, the encounter instead becomes a deeply unsettling display of power and control, likely to divide audiences.

Whether the scene ultimately serves a larger narrative purpose remains to be seen.

Multiple Storylines Begin Moving

Season 3 wastes little time pushing several major storylines forward.

Rodrick Dustin and Cregan Stark's Winter Wolves make an earlier-than-expected appearance, arriving with Tyland Lannister's head before joining Daemon Targaryen and Oscar Tully's growing campaign.

However, the episode's ambitious scope means several plotlines receive only brief attention. Characters such as Ser Criston Cole and Ser Gwayne Hightower appear in short scenes largely dedicated to updating viewers on their current positions.

As a result, some story arcs feel more like setup than fully developed narrative threads.

Ramin Djawadi's Score Elevates the Premiere

One element that consistently stands out throughout the episode is Ramin Djawadi's soundtrack.

The composer introduces a new variation of the series' theme, driven by powerful drum beats that immediately establish a sense of urgency and impending conflict. The score continues to amplify the tension throughout the episode, reinforcing the feeling that every major player is moving toward inevitable tragedy.

A Promising Start to a Bigger War

Although the premiere occasionally struggles to balance its numerous storylines, it succeeds in re-establishing the scale, tension, and spectacle that define the franchise.

With major characters already falling, dragons taking to the skies, and the war spreading across land and sea, Season 3 appears poised to deliver the bloodiest chapter of the Dance of the Dragons yet.

The opening episode may not be the strongest season premiere in the franchise's history. Still, it provides enough intrigue, action, and political drama to keep viewers eager to see what comes next.