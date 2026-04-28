As the music builds, the teaser displays quick, violent shots of massive dragons soaring over the Riverlands and King's Landing. The trailer ends on a chilling note, with Rhaenyra holding a crown and stating firmly, "There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule."

The trailer begins with a powerful moment between the "Rogue Prince" Daemon Targaryen and Queen Rhaenyra. In a dark, tense setting, Daemon tells his wife that she now holds "power no man has ever wielded." He promises that their children will rule for an eternity, setting a tone of absolute authority.

The Fire and Blood Returns: The new Season 3 Trailer Promises Epic Dragon Battles and Royal Revenge. HBO has officially released the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3, sending fans into a frenzy. The new footage confirms that the dance of the dragons is entering its bloodiest chapter yet.

Cast and Crew

The main cast returns to lead the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Emma D'Arcy continues the role of Queen Rhaenyra, fighting for her birthright, while Matt Smith returns as the unpredictable Daemon.

On the opposing side, Olivia Cooke portrays the conflicted Alicent Hightower, and Tom Glynn-Carney plays King Aegon II, the monarch currently sitting on the Iron Throne.

Showrunner Ryan Condal leads the creative team. Working alongside author George R. R. Martin, the production team has promised a season that is bigger, bolder, and bloodier than anything seen before. New faces are also joining the war, bringing the strength of Oldtown and the Reach into the fight.

The first two seasons established the deep cracks within the Targaryen family. Season 1 focused on the friendship and eventual fallout between Rhaenyra and Alicent, ending with the death of King Viserys and the theft of the throne.

And the next season moved the story into a real war. It showed the surprising moment when new dragon riders joined the fight and the huge battle at Rook's Rest, where dragons fought in the sky.

That fight led to the sad death of Princess Rhaenys and her dragon, Meleys. It also left King Aegon II badly hurt and the whole kingdom in trouble, setting the stage for the full war seen in the new trailer.

The Premiere and Where to Watch

Fans do not have to wait much longer for the premiere. House of the Dragon Season 3 is set to release on June 21, 2026. The show will be available on HBO and the Max streaming service in the United States.

International viewers can watch on local HBO partners, while fans in India can stream the series on JioHotstar starting June 22, 2026.

The upcoming season will consist of eight episodes. With the tagline "From Fire Comes Darkness," the series moves toward an unavoidable and destructive conclusion for the dragon-riders of Westeros.