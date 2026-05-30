House Of The Dragon Season 3  Final Trailer Unveiled by HBO

House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to the hugely popular series Game of Thrones, focusing on the civil conflict within the Targaryen family, a royal dynasty of dragon riders that governs the continent of Westeros. This internal strife is referred to as the "Dance of the Dragons. "

House of the Dragon is a massive television series created by author George R.R. Martin and screenwriter Ryan Condal for HBO.

The final trailer of House Of The Dragon has officially arrived, offering fans a thrilling glimpse into the next chapter of the Targaryen civil war.

The war starts with the simple question: 'Who should sit on the throne after the king dies?

King Viserys I Targaryen has no sons from his first marriage, so he breaks tradition and makes his firstborn daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, his official heir. The lords of the kingdoms swear loyalty to her.

After many years, the king remarries and bears a son whom he names Aegon.

When the king died, his son Aegon was secretly crowned king.

The family is completely split. Rhaenyra fights for her birthright, whereas Aegon fights for his stolen crown. As both sides have giant, fire-breathing dragons, the war threatens to burn the entire world to the ground.

The kingdom is split into two political factions, Team Black and Team Green, named after the colours of the leaders' dress at a royal banquet.

Team Black: The Rhaenyra side

They believe in honour and the king's original promise: they have more dragons but fewer standard armies.

Team Green: The Aegon Side

They believe a woman should never rule the kingdom; they currently control the capital city and the physical iron throne.

Trailer Highlights And Plot Details

The trailer carries the tagline "The throne knows no mercy" and heavily focuses on Rhaenyra and Daemon launching a devastating all-out dragon siege across Westeros.

The trailer gives fans a glimpse of the Battle of the Gullet, a massive, bloody naval and dragon confrontation expected soon.

Certain moments in the trailer depict Rhaenyra and Alicent engaged in heated, tense discussions, highlighting the breakdown of their former friendship, the escalating violence, and the toll of ruling on their sanity.

Main Characters

Team Black Fighting For Rhaenyra

Emma D'Arcy, as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Team Green Fighting For King Aegon

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Why People Watch It

Unlike Game of Thrones, which had only three dragons, this series has 15 dragons, all with different sizes, colours, and personalities.

At its heart, it is entirely family drama, filled with political backstabbing and intense dialogue.

The show features cinematic-quality battles, gorgeous costumes, incredible music, and huge, practical sets.

Release Schedule

The season premieres on HBO and will be available to stream on Max starting June 21. The inaugural episode will drop on that date, followed by episodes two through eight, released weekly on Sundays. The series finale, episode nine, will air on August 9.