While an official announcement from the makers is still pending, several media reports indicate that the actor will appear in a crucial cameo alongside Rajinikanth.

He is said to join the cast alongside Rajinikanth in the movie for a major, action-packed cameo.

The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster action entertainer 'Jailer' has generated fresh excitement among fans, with reports suggesting that Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan has joined the cast of 'Jailer 2'.

Key Details Of The Cameo

Sources indicate that his role is dynamic and significant, providing support to Rajinikanth's character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

His appearance comes at a crucial turning point, actively propelling the narrative forward.

According to several other industry reports, Hrithik Roshan would be shooting his scenes on June 22, 2026 and June 23, 2026, in Chennai.

Sources say that Hrithik will be seen in a brand-new avatar for his character, and multiple look tests are underway to deliver a fresh, distinct visual appearance tailored specifically for this role.

Music director Anirudh Ravichander, known for delivering themes that resonate well with audiences and popular soundtracks, is working hard to craft a power-packed bgm for Hrithik's on-screen appearance.

The unique score is meant to enhance his character in the movie, and it should seamlessly integrate with the pivotal moment in the story.

Replacing Shah Rukh Khan

The specific high-stakes role was initially offered to the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

While initial talks created massive excitement among the audience, he ultimately had to withdraw from the project due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming film, 'King', which also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Following his exit, the makers approached Hrithik Roshan, who agreed to join the cast after brief negotiations.

A 40-year Nostalgic Reunion

This crossover marks a significant reunion in the history of Indian Cinema, serving as an on-screen reunion for Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth exactly 40 years after the 1986 action drama 'Bhagwaan Dada'.

In which he played the character Govind Dada, the adopted son of the protagonist, Bhagwaan, played by Rajinikanth.

This role is among Hrithik's earliest screen appearances as a child actor.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, with Anirudh composing the music.

It is expected to be a massive pan-indian spectacle. The first instalment emerged as a massive box-office success, earning praise for Rajinikanth's powerful performances, stylish action sequences, and the supporting cast.

Expectations for the sequel remain high with fans eagerly awaiting updates on the film's cast and storyline.

Alongside Rajnikanth and Hrithik Roshan, the multi-industry ensemble cast features heavyweight names including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Vidya Balan.

The film targets a theatrical release around September 2026.