Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan To Join Jailer 2: Reunites with Rajnikanth After 40 Years

Fresh reports suggest Hrithik Roshan has joined Jailer 2 for a pivotal action-packed cameo alongside Rajinikanth. If confirmed, the appearance would mark their on-screen reunion 40 years after Bhagwaan Dada and add further star power to Nelson Dilipkumar's highly anticipated sequel.

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Jailer 2 update
Hrithik Roshan reunites after 40 years with Rajnikanth in the Jailer 2 movie

The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster action entertainer 'Jailer' has generated fresh excitement among fans, with reports suggesting that Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan has joined the cast of 'Jailer 2'.

He is said to join the cast alongside Rajinikanth in the movie for a major, action-packed cameo.

While an official announcement from the makers is still pending, several media reports indicate that the actor will appear in a crucial cameo alongside Rajinikanth.

Key Details Of The Cameo

Sources indicate that his role is dynamic and significant, providing support to Rajinikanth's character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

His appearance comes at a crucial turning point, actively propelling the narrative forward.

According to several other industry reports, Hrithik Roshan would be shooting his scenes on June 22, 2026 and June 23, 2026, in Chennai.

Sources say that Hrithik will be seen in a brand-new avatar for his character, and multiple look tests are underway to deliver a fresh, distinct visual appearance tailored specifically for this role.

Music director Anirudh Ravichander, known for delivering themes that resonate well with audiences and popular soundtracks, is working hard to craft a power-packed bgm for Hrithik's on-screen appearance.

The unique score is meant to enhance his character in the movie, and it should seamlessly integrate with the pivotal moment in the story.

Replacing Shah Rukh Khan

The specific high-stakes role was initially offered to the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

While initial talks created massive excitement among the audience, he ultimately had to withdraw from the project due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming film, 'King', which also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Following his exit, the makers approached Hrithik Roshan, who agreed to join the cast after brief negotiations.

A 40-year Nostalgic Reunion

This crossover marks a significant reunion in the history of Indian Cinema, serving as an on-screen reunion for Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth exactly 40 years after the 1986 action drama 'Bhagwaan Dada'.

In which he played the character Govind Dada, the adopted son of the protagonist, Bhagwaan, played by Rajinikanth.

This role is among Hrithik's earliest screen appearances as a child actor.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, with Anirudh composing the music.

It is expected to be a massive pan-indian spectacle. The first instalment emerged as a massive box-office success, earning praise for Rajinikanth's powerful performances, stylish action sequences, and the supporting cast.

Expectations for the sequel remain high with fans eagerly awaiting updates on the film's cast and storyline.

Alongside Rajnikanth and Hrithik Roshan, the multi-industry ensemble cast features heavyweight names including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Vidya Balan.

The film targets a theatrical release around September 2026.

Topics

RajinikanthTamil Movie Latest News

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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