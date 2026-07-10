Nissam Basheer directed the slow-burning thriller, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles, and was released on July 09, 2026.

I, Nobody follows this tradition with a gripping crime thriller that combines mystery, emotional depth, and psychological tension.

The Mollywood industry has carved out a niche for itself in the psychological thriller genre, delivering stories that prioritize atmosphere, layered characters, and compelling narratives over spectacle.

The Plot

The whole story follows an ordinary man named Rajeevan, an unremarkable government employee living a quiet life with his wife, Meera, and two children.

His peaceful existence is shattered when he is accidentally taken hostage during a high-stakes bank robbery.

Rajeevan is simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. While he is trapped inside the bank, the heist goes horribly wrong, and the robbers are killed.

However, the stolen money vanishes mysteriously. As he is the sole witness to the bank heist, the police and the media assume Rajeevan knows where the money has gone.

He is instantly labelled as a criminal, the mastermind behind the heist, turning him into a prime suspect.

The system, the cops, the entire city, and the greedy goons start investigating him and try to hunt him down.

They not only target him, but also begin to torment his family, putting them through numerous hardships and making them feel that this is not a suitable place for them to live.

Despite his innocence, nobody believes his story, including his family, forcing his ordinary 'nobody' personality to fight back, navigate a corrupt social ecosystem, and resort to reckless extremes to protect his family and clear his name.

Did he vindicate himself? Did he resolve the situation? How does he address all the continuing challenges? Has he reunited with his family? Where did the money actually end up? The resolutions to these questions shape the remainder of the narrative.

Lead Cast

Prithviraj Sukumaran as Rajeevan

Parvathy Thiruvothu as Meera

Supporting Cast

Hakkim Shahjahan

Ashokan

Vijayaraghavan

Madhupal

Shankar Ramakrishnan

Lukman Avaran

Ganapathi

Vinay Forrt

Nishanth Sagar

Nandhu

Sudhi Koppa

Khalid Rahman

Sanju Sivaram

Sana Althaf

Manoj K.U.

Prashant Nair

The Key Technical Crew

Nissam Basheer directed this film and is recognized for his work on titles such as Rorschach and Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha.

The film's music was composed by Jakes Bejoy, with additional contributions from Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Dinesh Purushothaman handled the cinematography. Ramees MB did the film's editing.

Critics And Audience Reception

Audience reaction to I, Nobody is highly polarised, with viewers dividing their praise and criticism between the film's two halves.

What Audience Loved

Filmgoers universally praised the pre-interval scene. Netizens enjoyed how the story takes its time building tension, creating a slow-burning narrative that hooks the viewer.

The action sequences, specifically the lift fight and the street fight, received massive appreciation for being exceptionally well-made and brutal.

Viewers thoroughly enjoyed Prithviraj's grounded performance as Rajeevan, alongside solid character work from Parvathy Thiruvothu.

What Audience Disliked

Many noted that director Nissam Basheer tried to touch on too many real-world topics in a single movie, including media trials, social media vloggers, and complex political angles.

Audiences felt this slowed the film's pacing. The most prominent complaint across social media is that the second half completely lost momentum.

Viewers felt the plot became messy and overstuffed, drifting away from the initial gripping premise into a generic action flick.

A few sharp-eared cinephiles complained online that composer Jakes Bejoy's background score heavily borrowed from or "ripped off" Trent Reznor's iconic track "Hand Covers Bruise" from The Social Network, which ruined the immersion for them.

While the opinions on the film may vary, its atmospheric storytelling, strong performances, and intriguing premise make it a noteworthy thriller for fans of the genre.