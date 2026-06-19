The 134-second trailer for I, Nobody precisely balances dark family drama and high-stakes psychological game.

The movie blends the elements of crime, suspense and psychological drama.

The trailer of I, Nobody has finally been released, offering audiences a captivating glimpse of what appears to be Malayalam cinema's most intriguing thriller of the year.

The trailer kicks off with a tense confrontation between Rajeevan and a group of hostile men who threaten him.

They demand a 50% cut of Rajeevan's wealth, which he covertly amassed over the years through illegal means. To our surprise, Rajeevan responds that he will give all of his wealth.

This signals to the audience that his submissive negotiation is a deadly threat.

Rajeevan is introduced as an ordinary government bank employee. In contrast, the other residents of his apartment building complain about his reckless behaviour, including that he had beaten up the security guard inside the elevator even after being seriously warned.

The outsiders label him as a dangerous troublemaker, while Rajeevan describes himself as 'reckless'.

He is formally brought in for interrogation as the primary suspect for the massive bank heist and money laundering scheme.

Throughout the trailer, various people continuously threaten him, beat him up, and interrogate him to know the exact location of all the stolen money.

Rajeevan's wife anchors the thriller's emotional balance; the trailer shows the marital disagreements that arise from his choices to take on difficult situations.

Rajeevan privately admits to his wife that he made a serious mistake which led to all these disastrous consequences.

His reckless actions are actively putting his family on the line. At the climax of the trailer, he talks to his daughter, telling her that no one who fought with him is left alive, and the trailer ends here.

In a unique choice, the filmmaker humorously or mysteriously revealed the crew members' names, attributing them to 'Nobody'.

The trailer's final act accelerated the teasing of five major high-voltage action sequences and complex vehicular chase scenes.

Public Response

Fans' reactions to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive, with many on social media appreciating the technical execution and casting choices.

Film enthusiasts are highly excited about director Nissam Basheer, as he previously directed the mind-blowing thriller 'Rorschach'; fans trust his ability to deliver a multilayered movie-going experience.

Massive hype for Prithviraj Sukumaran has been expressed by fans, calling his screen presence and expressions "damn good" and incredibly sharp.

Mainstream audiences are delighted to see Parvathy Thiruvothu back on screen in a prominent role, noting that her screen presence perfectly balances Prithviraj.

The Cast Lineup

Lead Cast

Prithviraj Sukumaran as Rajeevan

Parvathy Thiruvothu as Meera

Main Supporting Cast

Hakkim Shahjahan

Ashokan

Vijayaraghavan

Madhupal

Shankar Ramakrishnan

Nakshathra C M

Aira

Nishanth Sagar

Nandhu

Additional Ensemble Cast

Khalid Rahman

Sanju Sivaram

Sudhi Koppa

Beena Chandran

Sana Althaf

Krishnan Balakrishnan

Manoj K.U.

Irshad Ali

Sudhi Kozhikode

Mahendran

Noushad Bombay

Jijoy Rajagopal

Dineesh Alappuzha

Ronnie Varghese

Albin Alex

Jithin Madanan

The Crew Behind The Film

The technical departments of I, Nobody are managed by a highly acclaimed creative team:

Nissam Basheer is at the helm of the film, following the success of his earlier project, Rorschach, which received significant acclaim.

Cinematography is led by Dinesh Purushothaman, recognised for his visually captivating shots in movies such as 'Maharaja'.

Ramees MB handles the editing, marking his feature-film editing debut with this project.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in 'Vilaayath Budha', which was released in theatres on November 21, 2025. In which he starred as a Double Mohanan in this intense Malayalam drama.

He will be next seen in the high-octane action thriller 'Khalifa', directed by Vysakh, which is scheduled to hit theatres globally to celebrate the Onam festival.

He will also portray the main antagonist in the massive pan-Indian film 'Varanasi', helmed by the legendary director S. S. Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

The money heist thriller 'I, Nobody' will hit the theatres on July 9, 2026.