The 2-minute-45-second trailer highlights Stallone's struggles as he is repeatedly turned down by producers who criticize his appearance and voice, with one rejection comparing his speech to having "three or four rocks inside his mouth."

Starring Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone , the film explores how Rocky became the actor's ultimate gamble after years of rejection in Hollywood.

Amazon MGM Studios has released the official trailer for its upcoming biographical drama 'I Play Rocky' , offering a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible journey of Sylvester Stallone and the creation of one of Hollywood's most beloved sports dramas.

The film follows Stallone's decision to take control of his own destiny by writing a screenplay that would give him the perfect opportunity to prove himself. That determination eventually led to the birth of Rocky, a project that transformed him from a struggling actor into a global icon.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Peter Farrelly from a screenplay by Peter Gamble, I Play Rocky features an ensemble cast including AnnaSophia Robb as Sasha Czack, Stallone's first wife, Matt Dillon as Frank Stallone Sr., and Stephen James as Carl Weathers, who portrayed Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise.

This marks another real-life Hollywood portrayal for Ippolito, who previously played Al Pacino in the series The Offer. The film is produced by Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha and is scheduled to arrive in theatres in November.

An Underdog Tale Within an Underdog Tale

The story presents an "underdog tale within an underdog tale", a struggling actor fighting against industry rejection while creating the ultimate cinematic underdog story.

Stallone's persistence ultimately paid off, as he not only starred as the legendary Rocky Balboa but also earned Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

The original Rocky received 10 Oscar nominations and won three awards, including Best Picture, defeating several major contenders at the time. The film's success cemented Stallone's place in Hollywood history and made Rocky one of cinema's most enduring figures.

Awards Prospects and Release

With its inspiring true story, Peter Farrelly's direction, and a strong cast, I Play Rocky is expected to be a major contender during the upcoming awards season.

The film is set for a limited theatrical release beginning November 6, with industry watchers predicting strong interest from both critics and audiences.