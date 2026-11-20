The newly released trailer offers a glimpse of the herd's latest adventure as Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Buck and the rest of the gang venture into unexplored regions of the Lost World.

Disney and 20th Century Studios have released the official trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point, the sixth theatrical instalment in the popular animated franchise. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on February 5, 2027.

The much-loved prehistoric gang is getting ready for another adventure, and this time, things are about to get hotter than ever.

Unlike their previous icy adventures, the upcoming film takes the characters into a dangerous environment filled with dinosaurs, volcanic activity and flowing lava.

The trailer brings back the franchise's familiar humour, chaotic situations and entertaining character interactions. However, one particular reveal has caught attention: Scrat, the famously unlucky saber-toothed squirrel who has spent years chasing his beloved acorn, appears to have a new companion. Baby Scrat joins him on the next adventure, adding another layer of comedy to his story.

Ice Age: Boiling Point Cast and Characters

Several familiar voice actors are returning to their iconic roles.

Ray Romano reprises his role as Manny

John Leguizamo returns as Sid

Denis Leary voices Diego

Queen Latifah returns as Ellie

Simon Pegg is back as the adventurous weasel Buck

The upcoming film also introduces several additional characters through its expanded voice cast.

Ashley Park voices Zee

Josh Peck plays Eddie

Vincent Tong voices Crash

Adam DeVine takes on the role of Julian

Coco Jones voices Peaches

Chris Wedge as Scrat

Kari Wahlgren as Baby Scrat

Dee Bradley Baker as Jurassic Scrat

Eduardo Franco and James Austin Johnson also join the voice cast as Bodi and Clarence the Sprout Master, respectively

The upcoming film takes the herd back to the Lost World, a dinosaur-filled underground environment previously explored in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

The new trailer also hints at the return of familiar threats and introduces Jurassic Scrat, an enormous new character who promises to create more trouble for the already unlucky Scrat.

The sixth instalment is directed by John C. Donkin, who previously worked on The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Lori Forte, who produced the original Ice Age and Ice Age: Collision Course, returns as the producer.

Ice Age: Boiling Point Release Date

The original Ice Age debuted in 2002 and became one of the most recognisable animated franchises, leading to multiple sequels over the years. The last main theatrical instalment, Ice Age: Collision Course, was released in 2016.

After more than a decade, Ice Age: Boiling Point marks the franchise's return to cinemas. It is also the first theatrical instalment to arrive under Disney's ownership of the franchise following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

The film will release exclusively in theatres on February 5, 2027. With the original characters returning, new additions to the voice cast and a fresh adventure in the dinosaur-filled Lost World.