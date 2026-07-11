Entertainment

Idhayam Murali Review: A Nostalgic Love Letter That Finds Its Own Heart

Idhayam Murali is a heartfelt romantic drama that blends nostalgia with modern storytelling. Atharvaa Murali shines in this emotional tale of love, regret, and second chances, making it a touching one-time watch.

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Ram Kumar
·4 min read
Idhayam Murali
Idhayam Murali review

Movie Review

Idhayam Murali
4/5

"A love story that speaks through unspoken emotions"

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Some films come with expectations, and some with the emotions attached to the title; 'Idhayam Murali' belongs to the latter.

Borrowing the iconic name of the 1991 classic Idhayam, the film carries the weight of nostalgia while attempting to introduce the heartfelt romance to the new generations.

Director Aakash Baskaran doesn't merely create the past; he builds upon its emotional legacy with a modern coming-of-age love story.

Idhayam Murali marks Aakash Baskaran's debut as a filmmaker.

The Story

The movie begins with Idhaya, a young man who becomes increasingly nervous as just 24 hours remain before his wedding.

While travelling back from New York with his friends, he meets a stranger named Surya.

To calm his nerves, he starts telling the stranger his life story. Surya represents the audience; initially, he rolls his eyes at the idea of hearing another generic, boring love story.

Idhaya and his friends ignore his unwillingness and force him to listen, kicking off a journey through Idhaya's past.

The narrative explores how Idhaya's inability to speak his mind breaks his heart at different stages of his life.

As a young boy, Idhaya experienced his first innocent crush on his English teacher, Geetha, and even helped her during her crucial moment when she went into labour.

In high school, he falls deeply in love with a girl named Sam; however, his heart is broken when he discovers that the girl he has developed feelings for has an identical twin sister.

The twins frequently swap places at tuition and tennis practice, leaving a silent Idhaya completely bewildered as to which sister he actually loves.

Later in college, he develops unresolved feelings for a mutual friend named Amutha.

Because he continually bottles up his emotions, these opportunities slip away, eventually leading to adulthood, where he settles into an arranged engagement with another woman.

The core drama shifts to the present day as Idhaya's unresolved feelings surface right before his wedding.

The story focuses on whether this confused hero can finally find the courage to speak up, break his family's cycle of silence, and confess his feelings to his one true love before it is too late.

Lead Actors

  • Atharvaa Murali plays the central protagonist, Idhaya

  • Fahadh Faasil features in a game-changing cameo appearance as Surya.

  • Preity Mukherji stars as Sam

  • Kayadu Lohar plays Amutha

Supporting Cast

  • Natarajan Subramaniam (Natty) features as Thanga

  • Thaman S plays Sachin

  • Jonita Gandhi makes a special appearance as Geetha

  • Niharika NM plays Lara Dominic (also called Lado)

  • Sudhakar Jeyaraman & Dravid Selvam bring a lot of the lighthearted comedy

  • VJ Rakshan

  • Pragya Nagra, Ramki, and Angeline appear in supporting roles

The Core Technical Crew

The film is directed by Aakash Baskaran, who marks his directorial debut with this project.

In addition to directing, he is the storywriter, co-screenwriter, and producer of the film, and he produced it under his own banner, Dawn Pictures.

Thaman S composed the film's soundtrack and background score. He also pulls double duty by appearing on screen in an acting role.

Directors of photography Manoj Paramahamsa and CH Sai jointly handled the visuals.

Pradeep E. Ragav is responsible for the film's editing.

How Have Audiences Responded?

The initial response has been overwhelmingly positive. Viewers have praised the filmmakers for bringing nostalgia and the feel-good drama that the Tamil Cinema has missed in recent years.

Social media reactions highlighted the emotional writing, the chemistry among the cast, and Thaman's music.

However, not everyone found the film flawless; a few people noted that the second half could have been tighter, as the nearly three-hour runtime slightly affected the pacing.

The film's emotional payoff has overshadowed the criticisms it received.

Standing Beside A Classic, Not Replacing It

Comparisons with the 1991 Idhayam, which starred Murali and Heera in the lead roles, were unavoidable ever since this project was announced.

The original remains one of Tamil Cinema's most celebrated portrayals of one-sided love, remembered for Murali's understated performance, Heera's innocence, and Ilaiyaraaja's timeless music.

Idhayam Murali wisely avoids remaking or imitating the classic; instead, it serves as an emotional tribute.

The themes of longing and unspoken attraction remain, but the storytelling is tailored for today's generation, with greater attention to personal growth, friendship, and youthful relationships.

Perhaps the most touching part of the movie is its casting, as watching Atharvaa carry a title forever associated with his late father creates an emotional layer that no screenplay could manufacture.

Final Verdict

In an era dominated by action spectacles and larger-than-life entertainers, Idhayam Murali proves that a simple love story told with nostalgia, sincerity, and heart can still leave the biggest impact.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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