The trailer introduces Atharvaa as a young man deeply in love with Preity Mukundhan's character but unable to express his feelings convincingly.

Starring Atharvaa, Preity Mukundhan and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles, the film appears to revolve around a touching one-sided love story infused with humour, romance and heartfelt moments.

The makers of Idhayam Murali unveiled the film's official trailer on July 4, offering audiences a deeper glimpse into its emotional and entertaining storyline ahead of its July 10 theatrical release.

When he finally confesses, she seemingly turns him down, pointing out that he only thinks about his own emotions without considering what her life would be like. The rejection becomes the emotional turning point of the story.

Years after their college days, Atharvaa's character is still unable to move on from his first love. The trailer hints that he eventually travels abroad in search of her, setting the stage for an emotional journey filled with hope, memories and unexpected encounters.

While Kayadu Lohar's character receives limited screen time in the trailer, she appears to play a brief romantic interest in Atharvaa's life. However, the makers have intentionally kept her role under wraps, leaving audiences curious about her significance in the narrative.

Fahadh Faasil's Special Appearance

One of the trailer's biggest highlights is the special appearance of Fahadh Faasil. His character meets Atharvaa during his journey and is asked to help reunite him with his longtime love.

In a memorable moment, Fahadh humorously remarks, "That is a next-level twist. Not even Korean dramas have it," hinting at the film's self-aware and playful screenplay.

Another light-hearted sequence features Fahadh asking his in-car AI assistant to play "Vennelave Vennelave" from Minsara Kanavu, only for the system to play the same-titled song from Kaalamellam Kadhal Vaazhga, adding to the film's quirky humour.

Overall Impression

Although the central theme of unrequited love feels familiar, the trailer presents it with a fresh narrative style, colourful visuals and entertaining moments. Director's treatment, combined with emotional storytelling and comedy, suggests that Idhayam Murali aims to deliver a feel-good romantic drama.

Audience Response

The trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response across social media platforms. Many viewers have praised Atharvaa's refreshing screen presence, calling it a welcome change from his recent outings.

Fans have also appreciated the chemistry between the lead pair, the vibrant cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and the film's visually rich presentation.

Thaman S music has emerged as another major talking point, with audiences applauding both the songs and the energetic background score.

Fahadh Faasil's surprise appearance has further increased excitement, while the humour and emotional tone have left viewers eager to watch the complete film.

Cast and Crew

Supporting Cast

Idhayam Murali also features Natty, Niharika NM, Sudhakar of Parithabangal fame, Yashashree Rao, singer Jonita Gandhi and Anju Kurian in supporting roles.

Technical Crew

The technical crew includes editor Pradeep E. Ragav, production designer Karthik Rajkumar and costume designers Pallavi Singh and Meenakshi N.

Backed by encouraging trailer reactions and growing anticipation, Idhayam Murali is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 10, 2026