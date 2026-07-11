The story revolves around Arjun Mehra, a highly respected lawyer known for his integrity and commitment to justice.

Released directly on Netflix on July 10, 2026. Ikka attempts to blend emotional drama with an intense courtroom battle.

Ikka, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, is his fourth directorial work. This courtroom thriller focuses on flashy legal theatrics and, more importantly, explores the struggle between justice, guilt, and personal sacrifice.

A person who champions and upholds the truth has deep love for their community.

Even when shortcomings are found among the wealthy and the truth rests with the less fortunate, he remains strong and steadfast in his support for the poor, who bear the weight of justice and truth; his dedication to his role is unwavering.

On the other hand, the movie has Shauryamann Gaur, the antagonist and highly entitled, as the arrogant son of Harshavardhan Gaur, a wealthy and influential industrialist.

After a night out at a club, a young woman is found dead on the street after being thrown away from the vehicle.

Sharuyamann was arrested as the prime accused in her sexual assault and attempted murder case.

Arjun's life takes an unexpected turn when he is forced to defend Shauryamann's transgression.

Sharuyamann is familiar to Arjun, who previously managed to imprison him for another offence.

As the trial progresses, the courtroom becomes a battlefield of evidence, manipulation, hidden motives, and ethical dilemmas.

Every witness, every argument, and every revelation challenge Arjun's principles, forcing him to question whether justice is about following the law or protecting the truth.

The film builds suspense around whether Shauryamann is truly innocent or simply an expert manipulator.

Lead Cast

Sunny Deol as Arjun Mehra

Akshaye Khanna as Shauryamann Gaur

Supporting Cast

Tillotama Shome as Devika Sahay

Dia Mirza as Megha Mehra

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as Rhea Mehra

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Radhika

Prakash Raj as Harshvardhan Gaur

Anant Vidhaat Sharma as Inspector Shinde

Performances

Sunny Deol surprises audiences with one of his most restrained performances in recent years.

Instead of relying on loud dialogues and blunt expressions, he portrays Arjun Mehra as a thoughtful lawyer, carrying the burden of impossible choices with subtle acting.

Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Shauryamann Gaur is layered, unpredictable, and psychologically engaging. He shifts effortlessly between charm, arrogance, and vulnerability.

His performance makes viewers wonder, as he seems unable to escape the persona of Rehman Dakait that Dhurandhar has created.

Many people have remarked that they can still detect traces of Rehman Dakait in the character of Shauryamann Gaur.

Tilotama Shome brings authority and intelligence to her role as prosecutor.

Although her screen time is limited compared to the two leads, she delivers a convincing performance that keeps the courtroom confrontations balanced.

Dia Mirza provided the emotional anchor of the story. Her character highlights the personal cost of the legal battle and adds warmth to the whole movie.

What Makes Ikka Special?

The most significant highlight of the film is certainly the reunion of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, nearly 29 years after they were last seen together in the film Border (1997). Additionally, this film represents Sunny Deol's debut in a streaming original project.

Reception And Critical Responses

The film received mixed to positive reviews; critics praised Sunny Deol's intense screen presence and Akshaye Khanna's individual performance.

Viewers noted that the movie keeps audiences guessing with unpredictable and twisty narrative beats.

And some reviewers pointed out that the script gets bogged down by excessive melodrama and a convoluted second half, leaving some of the legal writing feeling less sharp than expected.

Final Verdict

Ikka is not a revolutionary courtroom drama, nor does it reach the emotional impact of Pink and Section 375.

The pacing slows in the middle, and some twists are easier to predict than the filmmakers may have intended.

However, the film succeeds because of its stellar cast. It could be a good one-time watch, elevated by excellent performances and an engaging premise.