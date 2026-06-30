The film promises emotional highs and legal battle, packed with suspense, more dilemmas, and powerful performances.

The film marks the grand OTT debut of Sunny Deol, who reunites with Akshaye Khanna on screen for the first time in three decades, since their 1997 cult classic 'Border'.

The official trailer of IKKA has been released, offering audiences a gripping glimpse of Netflix's upcoming courtroom drama starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Netflix India released the official trailer for the highly anticipated courtroom drama on June 29, 2026

The Core Dilemma

Arjun Mehra is a celebrated, undefeated lawyer who fights for truth and rights rather than just winning cases.

He firmly states his philosophy as "Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hai", which roughly translates into "We don't fight to win in court, we fight for justice"

The plot kicks off when a powerful, enigmatic man named Shauryamann Gaur is arrested and charged with a sensational case of murdering a young girl.

Arjun is unexpectedly forced to defend Shauryamann, a man whom he previously brought down.

To protect his own family and everything he holds dear from an impending threat, he is compelled to take the case, which forces him to bend his righteous moral codes.

Madhura Banerjee is a fiercely determined prosecutor and a former student of Arjun Mehra.

She is fully committed to delivering justice for the young victim and goes head-to-head with Arjun, systematically dismantling his defence strategy.

As the case turns into a massive, manipulative media circus, Arjun's wife, Avantika, struggles to shield their family from the toxic fallout and the growing danger seeping into their personal lives.

Cast

Main Leads

Sunny Deol as Arjun Mehra.

Akshaye Khanna as Shauryamann Gaur.

Supporting Cast

Tillotama Shome as Madhura Banerjee.

Dia Mirza as Avantika Mehra.

Sanjeeda Shaikh in a pivotal supporting role.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor plays a key character role.

The Creative Crew

Director Siddharth P. Malhotra helms the film, which serves as his second major directorial project with Netflix, following his work on Maharaj.

Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari wrote the intense courtroom script and screenplay.

Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra produce the film under their production banner 'Alchemy Films'. Sapna Malhotra also acts as executive producer.

The film will be released directly and exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix for a global audience across India and international markets.

Sunny Deol On Akshaye Khanna's Aloofness

Reflecting on their reunion 29 years after Border, Sunny praised his co-star's quiet brilliance but playfully called out his notorious off-screen personality.

"I have known him for so many years... aur wo mujhse jyaada aloof hain (and he is even more of a loner/aloof than I am)!" he remarked.

He also gave a massive shout-out to Akshaye's recent career resurgence, stating that Akshaye never gives up and absolutely deserves the success he is seeing.

Release Date

Ikka is scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 10, 2026. Sunny Deol famously joked during the Mumbai trailer launch that while court cases usually get "Tarikh par Tarikh" (date after date), July 10 is the final and concrete date for fans.

He used his famous line from his legendary 1993 Bollywood courtroom drama, Damini, to guarantee that July 10, 2026, is a locked, final, and unchangeable release date.