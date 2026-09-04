It brought together RDX director Nahas Hidhayath and Anthony Varghese for a film that promised action, gambling, suspense and, as it turned out, a surprisingly supernatural twist.

It marked Dulquer Salmaan's return to Malayalam cinema as a leading man.

The result is a film that clearly wants to be bigger and stranger than a conventional action thriller.

The Plot Formula

The movie centres on Dan John, a wealthy and reckless man who has developed an unhealthy relationship with gambling.

Money comes easily to him, and so does losing it; his privileged lifestyle has also left him arrogant and largely indifferent to the consequences of his actions.

Dan's thrill-seeking nature and compulsive gambling habits eventually lead to a catastrophic, near-fatal accident.

To save his life, he undergoes an emergency, high-stakes medical transplant.

However, post-surgery, he begins experiencing bizarre, unexplainable and supernatural events, realising his new organ is connected to something otherworldly.

Dan soon discovers that his survival is tied to a literal high-stakes game. He uses his reckless gambling instincts and newfound supernatural connection to fight a powerful enemy and unravel a dark conspiracy.

The high-concept fantasy element eventually transitions into a gritty, action-packed revenge drama in the second half, as Dan takes on a menacing antagonist to seek justice and secure his survival.

Main Cast

Dulquer Salmaan

Kayadu Lohar

Mysskin

Antony Varghese

Samyuktha Viswanathan

Kathir

Vinay Forrt

Parth Tiwari

Technical Team

Nahas Hidhayath directed the movie and is known for seamlessly blending family melodrama with highly stylised, logic-defying action.

He brought that same grand-scale, fast-paced signature energy to I'm Game.

Wayfarer Films, an independent production company founded by Dulquer Salmaan, produced the film.

Jom Varghese co-produced the project alongside Salmaan, managing a massive, demanding production schedule that spanned over 150 days across various domestic and international locations.

Jimshi Khalid is a highly regarded cinematographer known for his versatile visual style.

Chaman Chacko is a go-to editor for modern Malayalam thrillers and action cinema, known for sharp, seamless cutting.

Jakes Bejoy is celebrated as one of South India's premier composers for background scores, boasting an exceptional track record in action thrillers like Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Porinju Mariam Jose, and King of Kotha.

What Critics And Audiences Liked

Reviewers highlight this as one of Salmaan's most likeable and dedicated performances in recent years, making an otherwise flawed protagonist deeply engaging.

The unique fantasy thriller premise and the high-octane interval block received massive praise on social media platforms.

Jakes Bejoy's pulsing background score, the stylised action choreography, and the VFX work are widely regarded as theatrical highlights.

What Didn't Work

Critics note that director Nahas Hidhayath squanders a great Hollywood-style concept by loosening his grip and veering into a formulaic hero-vs-villain melodrama.

With the runtime stretching close to three hours, some audience members felt the emotional beats in the second half dragged significantly.

While the supporting cast, including Anthony Varghese, holds up reasonably well, Mysskin's antagonist role is criticised for being too cliché.

I'm Game is an ambitious gamble, and it deserves credit for taking a commercial Malayalam film in an unexpected, weird direction.

The action is effective, the technical work is polished, Jake Bejoy's score adds considerable energy, and Anthony Varghese delivers some of the film's most convincing dramatic moments.

Dulquer Salmaan also gets several opportunities to remind audiences why he remains such a strong screen presence.

But the film never completely solves its bigger structural problem: the transition from gambling thriller to supernatural revenge story feels uneven, and the screenplay could have benefited from tighter writing and a more disciplined runtime.

Still, there is enough entertainment here to keep I'm Game from collapsing under its own ambition.

It is messy in places, occasionally silly, but also inventive, energetic, and willing to take a genuine swing.