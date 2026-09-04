At first, Mahi is fascinated by Sindhu's beauty and wealthy lifestyle. He quickly develops feelings for her and begins imagining a future together. What initially seems like a lighthearted romantic setup gradually turns into a terrifying experience.

The film follows Mahi, played by GV Prakash Kumar, a young man searching for an affordable place to stay. His search leads him to a luxurious apartment owned by Sindhu, portrayed by Kayadu Lohar, who lives alone and agrees to take him in as a roommate.

Immortal, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, hit theatres on September 4, 2026. Directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the Tamil film blends romance, mystery, fantasy, horror, and creature-based survival elements.

A Romance That Turns Into Horror

After moving into the apartment, Mahi begins noticing strange and sinister occurrences. His growing unease soon turns to fear as he realises Sindhu knows more about the mysterious events than she reveals.

The film uses Mahi's fascination with Sindhu to gradually introduce its supernatural mystery. His infatuation clashes with an increasingly frightening reality as he finds himself haunted and hunted by a monstrous creature lurking around the apartment.

The narrative also moves between the present-day apartment setting and a prehistoric timeline, expanding the mystery beyond the central characters.

The 4,000-Year-Old Mystery

One of the film's major story elements comes from thousands of years ago. The narrative introduces a tribal couple who give birth to a mysterious creature, raising questions about its connection to the events unfolding in the present.

As the story progresses, the film begins to reveal the legend of a cursed man who has lived for 4,000 years. These revelations add a fantasy and supernatural dimension to what initially seems like a simple romantic story.

The mystery becomes more prominent in the second half, as the film shifts away from its lighter romantic portions and moves firmly into survival-thriller territory.

Second Half Takes a Dark Turn

The second half turns Immortal into a high-intensity creature-survival thriller. Mahi is forced to fight for his survival while attempting to escape the strange world surrounding Sindhu and the supernatural curse.

The screenplay gradually connects the prehistoric events, Sindhu's mysterious character and the creature, keeping the audience curious as more pieces of the story are revealed.

Performances and Technical Work

GV Prakash Kumar delivers a solid performance as Mahi, particularly as his character's romantic fascination develops into fear and desperation.

Kayadu Lohar also makes an impact as Sindhu, whose mysterious presence becomes central to the film's supernatural storyline.

The supporting comedy track featuring Kathir and Maaran provides some lighter moments amid the darker proceedings and adds to the film's overall engagement.

On the technical side, Sam CS' background score works effectively to create tension and support the horror and survival sequences. The visual effects also contribute to the creature-driven portions of the film.

Verdict

Immortal takes an unusual route by beginning as a romance before gradually transforming into a supernatural horror and creature-survival thriller. Its combination of a modern apartment mystery, prehistoric mythology and a 4,000-year-old curse gives the film an intriguing premise.

The performances from GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, along with Sam CS' background score and the visual effects, strengthen the experience. The second half, in particular, becomes more engaging as the mystery surrounding Sindhu and the creature unfolds.

Overall, Immortal offers a genre-mixing theatrical experience that moves from romance to horror and eventually into a high-intensity survival thriller.