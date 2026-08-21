The film's most interesting addition is Gemma's unusual connection to the Further. Her ability to enter the supernatural realm and the possibility that she could bring entities back with her adds a fresh layer to the mythology that has defined the Insidious series.

The sixth instalment follows Gemma, played by Amelia Eve, a dental hygienist whose painful childhood experiences return when mysterious supernatural forces begin targeting her and her daughter, Maya.

Insidious: Out of the Further takes the franchise deeper into its supernatural mythology while introducing a new mother-daughter story at its centre.

A Creepy New Threat

The film is at its most effective when it focuses on its monsters. Rather than relying entirely on large supernatural sequences, the movie frequently moves in close, giving audiences disturbing glimpses of teeth, jaws, mouths and other grotesque details.

These moments create an uncomfortable, almost icky quality that works surprisingly well. Some of the creature-focused sequences are more memorable than the film's bigger supernatural set pieces.

Jump Scares Still Do the Heavy Lifting

There is no shortage of traditional Insidious-style scares. Sudden movements, unexpected faces and sharply timed sound effects provide plenty of shocks.

The film occasionally allows tension to build before suddenly breaking the silence with a scare, and those moments remain effective.

However, the reliance on familiar techniques also prevents the movie from feeling particularly fresh. Instead of consistently building a slow-burning sense of dread, the narrative sometimes feels like it moves from one scare sequence to the next.

The Human Story

Amelia Eve gives Gemma enough emotional depth to make her fear and desperation believable. Her relationship with Maya gives the film an emotional foundation, ensuring the supernatural threat has consequences beyond simply frightening the characters.

The younger performers also contribute to the film's human side, helping balance the darker supernatural material.

Lin Shaye's Elise Rainier remains an important connection to the franchise's earlier films. Her return adds continuity and should appeal to viewers who have followed the Insidious mythology from the beginning.

Verdict

Insidious: Out of the Further has enough creepy imagery, supernatural mythology, and jump scares to entertain horror fans, but it rarely moves beyond the franchise's familiar formula.

The expanded mythology and Gemma's connection to the Further are promising additions, while the unsettling monster designs provide some of the film's strongest moments. However, the movie does not always give its quieter scenes enough time to develop genuine dread.

Insidious: Out of the Further is a decent horror sequel that delivers familiar thrills, but its bigger mythology does not always translate into a more frightening experience.