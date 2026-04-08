He is recognised for delivering high-impact, gripping cinema in Kollywood, with both films featuring actor Vishnu Vishal. Irandu vaanam is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, and the film's music is composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

The film is directed by Ramkumar, who is famously known for helming critically acclaimed and commercially successful Tamil psycho-crime thrillers Ratsasan (2018) and the comedy-thriller Mundasupatti (2014).

On April 6, Director RamKumar's Irandu Vaanam's first look froze the internet, revealing the major cast and promising a Summer release. Besides, an additional announcement from the film's hero reached the audience.

The successful combo continues once again in Irandu Vaanam. He is continuing his Third Film with Vishnu Vishal as a lead, sharing the screen with Mamitha Baiju. This film is expected to revolve around a Romantic Fantasy theme. The audience is expected to witness a new side of Ramkumar, as his previous films dealt with psychological thrillers.

The first look of the film was released on April 6, with the lead actors Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju sitting on opposite ends of the clouds. The film's title itself produces the same sense as the presence of the two worlds. The film is expected to touch the audience's souls with its simple, elegant narration, which aligns with nature as shown in the first look.

As Vishnu Vishal has already worked in Ramkumar's films, he shows his versatility to the audience through his humour and heroism, besides the upcoming actress Mamitha Baiju, who is expected to meet audience expectations with her energetic performance.

Loading post from https://x.com/TheVishnuVishal/status/2041139990508589123…

Vishnu Vishal's announcement

Actor and Producer Vishnu Vishal, who is preparing for his upcoming film Irandu Vaanam, announced a short break from social media on his official handle. He also adds that he will reconnect with people soon with updates on his upcoming films, Irandu Vaanam and Katta Ghusthi 2.

Overall, the film already builds suspense in the audience due to the director's previous hits and the curiosity to see the director's different side through a romantic fantasy theme.