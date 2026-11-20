With this, Marvel Comics has taken one of its most recognisable superheroes in a direction that fans never saw coming.

Instead, Marvel has introduced a monstrous version of the renowned character known as The Iron Thing.

Tony Stark, the genius billionaire and most loved character around the world, gets a horrifying new transformation, and this time, no high-tech armour or his familiar red and gold suit.

The new Iron Man character is part of Marvel's Infernal Hulk storyline, which is turning some of the most popular superheroes into villains.

With a gigantic body covered in bulging veins and muscle, the Iron Thing looks almost unrecognisable compared with its superhero counterpart, which the world has followed for decades.

Tony Stark's transformation in the comics is not simply another change in his armour or a new identity; it represents a complete departure from his original nature.

The character who once loved and depended on intelligence, engineering, and advanced technology is now being presented as a monstrous physical powerhouse.

Iron Man is not the only Avenger going through this transformation; Marvel is assembling an entire group of corrupted heroes under the name Infernal Avengers, with The Iron Thing among its most frightening members.

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Origins And Powers

Tony Stark is transformed after losing a battle against the Infernal Hulk, a monstrous, demonically possessed being driven by an ancient evil called the Eldest, even while wearing his overpowered Hellbuster armour and wielding a spear tied to the One Above All.

Tony's well-known high-tech red-and-gold suit is stripped off, and his intellect is forcefully restricted so his physical strength becomes his main asset.

He becomes a massive, asymmetrical creature, bulkier than the Hulk himself.

He hides his distorted face behind a simple grey mask after becoming a monster, taking the name "The Iron Thing", which combines "Iron Man" and the Fantastic Four's monster hero, "The Thing".

The Iron Thing is a name given in disrespect to the normally vain billionaire, reducing him to a mindless monster and potential right-hand man to the Infernal Hulk.

The Infernal Avengers

Tony is not the only hero corrupted into the villainous arc. Marvel also revealed the official names for the rest of the heroes

Spider-Man becomes The Arthropod

Captain America becomes The War Dead

Captain Marvel becomes The Ebon Sphinx

Vision becomes Diaboli Ex Machina

Jubilee becomes The Angler

Comic Continuation and Release Schedule

The Iron Man Replacement is strictly a comic book storyline and does not permanently affect the main Marvel continuity or the MCU.

The comic is written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, with art by Nic Klein, marking the end of their specific Hulk storyline: the multi-year Incredible Hulk and Infernal Hulk saga.

The readers can see the Avengers suffer this defeat in Infernal Hulk Vs Avengers #1, which is set to release on December 2, 2026, before the five-issue main event Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 launches on February 3, 2027