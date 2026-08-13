Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja in the lead, with Priya Bhavani Shankar playing his wife. Mythri Movie Makers produces the film, while GV Prakash Kumar is handling the music and background score. The film is scheduled to release in Telugu and Tamil on August 21.

The trailer was released on August 12 at an event in Bheemavaram, Andhra Pradesh, and introduces a story built around family emotions, village life, mystery and intense action.

The makers of "Irumudi" have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Telugu-Tamil film, offering a glimpse of Ravi Teja in a role that is noticeably different from his usual mass-oriented characters.

Ravi Teja Plays a Protective Father

The trailer introduces Ravi Teja as a middle-class family man who is deeply attached to his wife and daughter. His affection, however, extends beyond his own family.

He considers the young girls in his village as his daughters and becomes fiercely protective whenever they face trouble.

That protective nature takes a darker turn when a series of mysterious murders involving girls shakes the village. As the mystery unfolds, Ravi Teja's character is pushed into a violent confrontation, raising the central question of whether he can stop the killings.

The character allows Ravi Teja to move away from the conventional mass hero template. Instead, he is presented as a loving husband and father whose emotional attachment to his daughter becomes an important part of the narrative.

A Character Built on Contrast

The trailer also establishes one of the character's biggest weaknesses, his alcohol addiction. This becomes an important contrast to another side of his personality.

Ravi Teja's character follows the tradition of wearing the Ayyappa mala every year, during which he transforms into a much calmer and more disciplined person.

The contrast between his aggressive behaviour and the peaceful personality he adopts during this period adds another layer to the character.

This duality appears to be one of the key elements of Irumudi, with the film exploring how a man struggling with his own weaknesses reacts when his family and community are threatened.

Family Drama Meets Mystery and Action

Rather than presenting itself as a straightforward action film, the trailer combines family sentiment, village drama, suspense, mystery and action.

The father-daughter relationship appears to provide the emotional foundation, while the mysterious deaths introduce the thriller component. Ravi Teja's aggressive transformation, meanwhile, supplies the action-driven portions of the story.

The trailer also suggests that the film will explore themes of protection, injustice and the lengths a person may go to when defending those he considers family.

Supporting Cast

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ravi Teja's wife, while child actor Baby Nakshatra appears as their daughter.

Veteran actor Sai Kumar is also part of the cast, playing a character named Guruswamy. Swastika has a substantial role with negative shades, adding another layer to the film's conflict.

GV Prakash's Music Adds Intensity

The film's music and background score are composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The trailer uses the score to heighten the tension in several action and emotional sequences, complementing the film's shift between family moments and darker thriller elements.

Vishnu Sharma is the cinematographer, handling the film's visual presentation.

With its unusual combination of a protective father, village mystery, alcohol addiction, Ayyappa tradition and action-driven revenge elements, Irumudi appears to be attempting a different kind of family entertainer for Ravi Teja.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 21 in Telugu and Tamil.