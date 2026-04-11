Jaat 2: An unexpected update revealed by Sunny Deol

As Jaat completes its one year on April 10, Sunny Deol shares his experience on set on his Instagram handle and gives an exciting update, surprising fans with news of Jaat 2.

Sunny Deol Celebrates Jaat's One-Year Anniversary

On Friday, actor Sunny Deol announced on his Instagram handle that one of his major thriller movies, Jaat, had completed one year since its release. To celebrate, he shared some highlights with fans. He reminisced about the shooting experience on the set of Jaat.

He shares the moments of madness, action, and fun they had while shooting the drama. Sunny even dropped a video compilation of highlights from the film on social media as a reminder. He also added that every day shoot of Jaat is filled with energy, passion, and unmistakable Jaat spirit.