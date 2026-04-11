Entertainment

Jaat 2: An unexpected update revealed by Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol celebrated one year of "Jaat" by sharing nostalgic moments from the film's shoot and expressing gratitude to the team. He also excited fans by hinting that an official update on "Jaat 2" will be announced soon.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
sunny deol Jaat 2 announcement
Sunny Deol revealed the update of Jaat 2

As Jaat completes its one year on April 10, Sunny Deol shares his experience on set on his Instagram handle and gives an exciting update, surprising fans with news of Jaat 2.

Sunny Deol Celebrates Jaat's One-Year Anniversary

On Friday, actor Sunny Deol announced on his Instagram handle that one of his major thriller movies, Jaat, had completed one year since its release. To celebrate, he shared some highlights with fans. He reminisced about the shooting experience on the set of Jaat.

He shares the moments of madness, action, and fun they had while shooting the drama. Sunny even dropped a video compilation of highlights from the film on social media as a reminder. He also added that every day shoot of Jaat is filled with energy, passion, and unmistakable Jaat spirit.

Jaat 2 Announcement

Sunny expresses his gratitude and love towards the film's director, Gopichand Malineni, and his co-stars, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, and wishes them nothing but the best. At the end of all this gratitude and sharing, he also hinted at Jaat 2.

He stated that it is time to gear up again and that some good news about Jaat 2 is coming soon. It provides a big update on the continuation of Jaat.

Last year, Jaat 2 was announced by the film's maker with a special poster announcing that the movie is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Zee Studios and People Media Factory.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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