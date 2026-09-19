The makers of Jackie have unveiled the film's first glimpse, introducing Dhruv Vikram in a role that puts him at the centre of the action. Released on September 19, the promo offers a brief look at the world of a stuntman whose work takes a dangerous turn.

What the Glimpse Reveals

Directed by Karan Aravind Kumar, Jackie is positioned as a mass commercial action entertainer. Dhruv plays a respected stuntman who steps in to perform a risky sequence after the lead actor refuses to shoot the scene, citing safety concerns.

What starts as a routine day on a film set soon takes a darker turn. While the glimpse establishes Dhruv's character through his profession, it also hints that his troubles extend far beyond the camera and the stunt set.