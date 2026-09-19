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Jackie 'First Move' Glimpse Introduces Dhruv Vikram as a Stuntman

'Jackie' first glimpse introduces Dhruv Vikram as a stuntman who steps into a dangerous sequence after the lead actor backs out, hinting at an action-packed story that goes beyond the film set.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Jackie First move
Dhruv Vikram's Jackie First move
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The makers of Jackie have unveiled the film's first glimpse, introducing Dhruv Vikram in a role that puts him at the centre of the action. Released on September 19, the promo offers a brief look at the world of a stuntman whose work takes a dangerous turn.

What the Glimpse Reveals

Directed by Karan Aravind Kumar, Jackie is positioned as a mass commercial action entertainer. Dhruv plays a respected stuntman who steps in to perform a risky sequence after the lead actor refuses to shoot the scene, citing safety concerns.

What starts as a routine day on a film set soon takes a darker turn. While the glimpse establishes Dhruv's character through his profession, it also hints that his troubles extend far beyond the camera and the stunt set.

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The promo keeps the larger story under wraps, leaving questions about what happens to the stuntman after he takes on the dangerous sequence.

The glimpse also suggests that the film will move beyond the world of cinema sets, with Dhruv's character facing plenty of action and drama.

Cast and Crew

Mythri Movie Makers is producing Jackie and features Sai Dheena, Arunachaleshwaran PA, and Prudhvi Raj in the cast.

Technical Team
RoleName
MusicSanthosh Narayanan
CinematographyViki
EditingJayasuriya S
Production DesignerGM Sekhar
Stunt DirectorVikram Mor

The makers are expected to reveal more details about the film's story and Dhruv Vikram's character in the coming days.

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