The film reportedly collected Rs 125.25 crore in worldwide gross on its opening day, marking a strong start at the box office.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, the sequel expands the original film's action-packed world with a dangerous idol-smuggling syndicate, family conflicts, and a surprise cameo that sets up another potential chapter.

Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, which hit theatres on October 15, 2026.

Rajinikanth's signature screen presence, high-voltage action sequences, and Anirudh's energetic background score form the sequel's central attractions.

Rajinikanth Returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian

In Jailer 2, Muthuvel Pandian attempts to maintain a quiet life by working undercover. He initially takes up a job as a supermarket supervisor and later works as a driver for Murthy, a local fruit-shop don.

However, his seemingly ordinary existence hides a much larger mission. Muthuvel is determined to track down the remaining kingpins of the illegal idol-smuggling network connected to the events of the first film.

His investigation takes him to Goa, where he becomes entangled with powerful criminals and their operations.

Rajinikanth dominates the screen with his familiar slow walks, stylish sunglasses flips and commanding action sequences. These signature moments, combined with Anirudh Ravichander's background score, give the film its mass-entertainment appeal.

Muthuvel's Mission Leads Him to Dileep

The conflict intensifies when Muthuvel comes face-to-face with Dileep, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu. Dileep is connected to a dangerous criminal operation involving the Kalpak family, whose members seek revenge following Varman's death.

At first, Muthuvel appears to be caught in local criminal disputes. However, the story gradually reveals that he is deliberately maintaining a low profile while pursuing the powerful figures controlling the illegal idol-smuggling syndicate.

Dileep eventually corners Muthuvel at a facility and simultaneously sends his men to attack Muthuvel's home. But the veteran operative has already anticipated the plan. Using informants planted within the operation, Muthuvel neutralises Dileep's men at the facility.

Meanwhile, his trusted allies arrive to protect his family. Mathew, played by Mohanlal, Narasimha, played by Shivarajkumar, and Kamdev, played by Jackie Shroff, help rescue Muthuvel's loved ones from the home invasion.

The Kalpak Family's ₹6,000 Crore Idol Smuggling Operation

The central conflict shifts towards the powerful Kalpak family, which controls a criminal empire and is determined to recover missing ancient temple idols worth ₹6,000 crore.

The family is led by patriarch Chakri Kalpak, who uses a wheelchair, while his son Bodhi Kalpak, played by SJ Suryah, emerges as a ruthless adversary. Vidya Balan plays Kantha, the family's strategic mastermind, while Mithun Chakraborty is also part of the principal cast.

The missing idols are reportedly packed into three shipping containers, making their recovery crucial to the family's plans. As the criminals desperately attempt to retrieve the valuable cargo, Muthuvel's investigation threatens to expose the people behind the operation.

The family conflict becomes even more personal when Bodhi uncovers the circumstances surrounding Arjun's death.

Bodhi Reveals the Truth About Arjun's Death

One of the film's major turning points comes when Bodhi reveals a disturbing secret to Muthuvel's wife, Viji, played by Ramya Krishnan. He tells her that Muthuvel was responsible for killing their son, Arjun.

The revelation creates a serious rift within the family. Viji subsequently reports her husband to the police, placing Muthuvel in an increasingly difficult position.

Bodhi uses the confusion to his advantage and abducts Muthuvel's remaining family members. He hopes to force the former jailer to surrender the missing idol cargo in exchange for their safety.

With his family in danger and the criminal network closing in, Muthuvel prepares for a final confrontation with the Kalpaks.

A Military-Style Assault Against the Kalpak Empire

Muthuvel launches a large-scale offensive against the criminal family, combining careful planning with overwhelming force. His close friend Roddy, played by Hrithik Roshan, joins him in the battle against the Kalpak Empire.

The final confrontation brings the film's central conflicts together as Muthuvel attempts to destroy the criminal operation and rescue his family.

The assault ends with Chakri dying in an explosion, while Kantha suffers severe injuries. With the immediate threat to his loved ones removed, Muthuvel makes a significant decision.

Rather than continuing to evade the authorities, he willingly surrenders to the police for killing his son, Arjun. He is handcuffed and placed inside a police jeep in front of his family, bringing his personal journey to an emotional turning point.

Vijay Sethupathi's Surprise Cameo Sets Up Another Sequel

Although Muthuvel's surrender appears to bring the story to a close, the final sequence introduces another unexpected development.

During the journey, an undercover officer hands Muthuvel a phone containing a cryptic message from the injured Kantha. The message suggests that the danger facing his family has not yet disappeared.

Muthuvel looks up and notices the officer turning around with a smile. The man then reveals himself as a dangerous new adversary, played by Vijay Sethupathi in a surprise cameo.

The appearance changes the meaning of the closing scene, suggesting that the criminal network may be connected to a much larger threat.

By introducing a new antagonist just as Muthuvel appears ready to face the consequences of his actions, the film leaves room for another instalment.

Jailer 2 Opens With ₹125.25 Crore Worldwide Gross

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15, 2026, and reportedly earned ₹125.25 crore in worldwide gross on its first day.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel brings together Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, with Vijay Sethupathi making a surprise appearance.