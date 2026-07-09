Although the post is not an official announcement from the makers, it has intensified speculation surrounding the film's long-awaited release.

The latest buzz gained momentum after Canada-based distributor York Cinemas shared a post on X, stating that Jana Nayagan would hit theatres from July 24 and urged fans to get ready for the "ultimate theatrical celebration."

The wait for "Jana Nayagan", starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay may finally be nearing its end. After months of delays and speculation, fresh reports suggest the film is on track for a theatrical release later this month, with July 24 emerging as the most likely release date.

CBFC Censor Process Nearing Completion

According to industry reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has completed the censor process after the production team submitted all the modifications suggested by the board.

The censor certificate is reportedly expected to be issued by Friday, after which the makers are likely to make an official announcement regarding the release date.

Reports also claim that overseas distributors have already been asked to prepare for a July 24 worldwide release. However, there is also speculation that the film could arrive a day earlier, on July 23, depending on the makers' final release strategy.

Fake CBFC Certificate Controversy

The prolonged delay in the film's release had triggered several rumours in recent months. One of the biggest controversies involved a fake CBFC certificate that falsely claimed the film had received an 'A' certificate and listed fabricated censor cuts.

It was later revealed that the forged document had been created using the censor certificate of Vijay's 2023 film Leo as a template.

What's Next for Jana Nayagan?

Earlier, the film's producer had expressed confidence that the certification process would be completed soon. If the latest reports prove accurate, Jana Nayagan could finally reach theatres more than six months after its originally planned release, bringing an end to the long wait for fans.

While the latest developments point to a release later this month, KVN Productions and the filmmakers have not yet officially announced the release date, and the CBFC certificate is still pending. Until then, the reported July 23 or July 24 release should be treated as speculation rather than confirmation.

Will Jana Nayagan release on July 24? Comment your opinion