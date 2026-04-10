A major controversy has erupted over Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan after several scenes from the movie were leaked online, sending shockwaves through the film industry and fans alike.

The Leak Incident

The film, directed by H. Vinoth, became the centre of attention on April 9 when a few minutes of footage, including the title credits, songs, and parts of the climax, surfaced online. What made matters worse was the circulation of an HD version shortly after, raising serious concerns about piracy and security.

The leak has deeply affected the makers, who have invested heavily in the film, which holds massive theatrical, satellite, and OTT value. Reacting strongly, director H. Vinoth urged fans not to share the leaked content, emphasizing that "this is the work of many people, sharing it will only destroy their effort."