The film was originally slated to hit theatres on January 9, but its release was delayed by nearly six months after its certification remained pending with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The prolonged delay left fans waiting for clarity on when the actor's final film would arrive on the big screen.

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, reports suggest the film's long-pending certification process is nearing completion, paving the way for a release date to be finalized.

CM Vijay's highly anticipated farewell film, "Jana Nayagan " could finally be heading for a theatrical release later this month, according to industry sources.

As per the latest reports, Jana Nayagan is expected to receive its Tamil censor certificate this week. Once the Tamil version is cleared, the Telugu and Hindi versions will reportedly undergo their respective certification processes. The makers are also expected to begin discussions with regional and overseas distributors after the film receives clearance.

Sources indicate that the production team is currently targeting July 16 for the theatrical release. If that schedule cannot be met, July 23 is reportedly being considered as an alternative. However, the release date remains unconfirmed until the makers issue an official statement.

Why Was Jana Nayagan Delayed?

The delay reportedly began after a CBFC member raised concerns about certain scenes, alleging they could hurt public sentiment.

Unverified reports also claimed that some portions of the film could be interpreted as supporting Vijay's political campaign, since the original release was planned just months before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which the actor entered politics as the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Legal Proceedings

Following the objections, the CBFC reportedly recommended that the Revising Committee review the film. In response, production house KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court seeking quicker certification.

However, after nearly a month of legal proceedings, the makers withdrew their petition and agreed to submit the film to the Revising Committee. Despite that decision, the certification has remained pending for reasons that have not been officially disclosed.

HD Print Leak

The film also faced another setback when an HD print was leaked online on April 9, weeks before the elections. Authorities later arrested key suspects in connection with the leak following an investigation.

Vijay's Farewell to Cinema

With Vijay expected to focus entirely on his political career, Jana Nayagan is widely regarded as his final film as a lead actor. The project has generated enormous anticipation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting what is expected to be the actor's last theatrical outing.

Industry exhibitors have also described the film as a historic farewell, making its eventual release one of the most closely watched events in Tamil cinema this year.

As of now, the makers have not officially confirmed either the CBFC certification or the film's release date.