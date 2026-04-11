The makers of the film already tweeted that the persons behind this digital piracy must face legal consequences for leaking the clips and the entire movie. In this situation, the film's HD release online shocked everyone. Various Actors across industries have united to support and speak out against this issue.

Jana Nayagan is the most anticipated Tamil political action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay in his final film before full-time politics, directed by H. Vinoth. The film faced major release delays due to the Censor Board (CBFC) over political content.

The leak of Jananayagan brought together many actors from various industries to unite against the film's piracy, prompting strong reactions on their official social media accounts.

Rajinikanth says, "shock and pain"

Rajinikanth, the veteran actor and Superstar of Tamil Cinema, responds to the leak of Vijay's Jana Nayagan on his official X handle. He tweeted that the release of Jana Nayagan on the internet by someone sends shock and pain. He strongly opposes it, urging the film associations to raise their voices against it and requesting that the government take appropriate action against those behind the film's leak to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Kamal Hassan calls it systemic failure

Kamal Hassan also added that the leak of Jana Nayagan was not an accident and condemned it as a "systemic failure". He adds that piracy is beyond politics, an attack on the art and the artist itself.

Vishal termed it as "disheartening"

Vishal, a Tamil actor, addressed this issue as a truly disheartening situation, saying that so much work and effort are thrown down the drain. He also mentioned that he is a fan of Vijay and expressed hope that people will still choose to watch the film in Theatres.

Suriya calls it " heartbreaking and unfair"

Suriya also raised his voice against the leak, condemning it as an unforgivable act, and said the entire team's effort has been reduced due to it. He also says he stands with the team in this tough time and urges fans to do the same by not watching, discussing, or sharing the film as an act of support.

Chiranjeevi claims to "kill piracy, Save Cinema"

Telugu Actor and Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted on this X handle that the leak of this movie deeply concerns him, and he claims that cinema is built on trust, adding that this issue underscores how such actions will affect the industry and the importance of protecting creative work. Furthermore, he writes that all stand as one in support of the KVN productions in containing the damage and punishing the culprits. He urges everyone to extend their support to protect cinema and kill piracy.

Sivakarthikeyan urges to respect the Hard work

Tamil Actor Sivakarthikeyan condemns in this X handle that the people behind this leak must face strict actions. He urged the fans to wait for the theatrical release and watch it there. He says that every film is made with the passion, blood, and sweat of hundreds of people and asks that piracy be avoided. He further adds: Respect the talents, Respect the hard work, Respect the Industry.

A.R.Murugadoss' tweet on the leak

Director A.R.Murugadoss speaks in support of the team's effort. He tweeted that if a film is leaked, it is not just about a film but about a dream, sweat, and livelihoods. He advised people to acknowledge the film appropriately by watching it in theatres and on official platforms.

Vijay DevarKonda is outraged with anger

Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda addressed the leak of JanaNayagan as a systemic failure, claiming he also faced a similar issue in his early career. He said the leak of the film angered him, as he had once been a victim himself and could understand such a situation.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj calls " A Dream Is Bleeding"

Shanthanu Bhaagyaraj expresses his sadness for the team and commented that someone's hard work is bleeding online, urging the people not to treat someone's hard work as a "forwarded clip.

Sibi Sathyaraj calls "shocked and disturbed"

He addressed the impact of the leak on him, saying he was shocked and disturbed. He also condemned whoever is behind this action, urging them to value the team's effort, money, and hard work, and asking people to refrain from watching or sharing the videos.

G.V. Prakash Kumar calls it "painful"

Actor and Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar condemned the leak, calling it very painful to hear and a major blow to the effort put into filmmaking, and asked for respect for the team's effort.

Khusbu Sundar calls it " organised theft"

Khusbhu Sundar condemned the leak of Jana Nayagan and called it an Organised Theft, calling the person behind it a thief. and called it a brutal betrayal for the crew and the people of the film. She stated that one illegal action would destroy many dreams and crush the livelihoods of the entire industry.

Soori calls it "unforgivable and heartbreaking"

With other actors, Soori recently joined supporting Jna Nayagan by condemning the leak of Jana Nayagan and calling it unforgivable and heartbreaking. Soori expressed his disappointment and slammed the leak of Jana Nayagan as an act of theft.