Entertainment

Jana Nayagan Piracy Case: Cyber Wing Nabs Three Freelance Editors Accused

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrested three more suspects in the Jana Nayagan leak case following a detailed investigation. The accused allegedly accessed the film before it was certified. The Madras High Court has ordered a ban on sharing the pirated version, warning of strict legal action

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Jana Nayagan Leak piracy
Jana Nayagan leak case, three arrested by the cyber wing

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three people as suspects responsible for the online leak of the movie. It seems to be the act involved in protecting the film industry from piracy.

Recent Piracy Investigation

The leak of Jana Nayagan has taken over the Internet in recent days amid controversy over piracy. The various complaints were filed against it. The cybercrime involved in this issue led to the arrest of various members related to the leak. In this case, the cyber wing arrested three more suspects in the piracy case.

On April 15, authorities arrested individuals following a thorough technical investigation into a leak that emerged shortly before the film received approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This case, filed earlier in the month, had already led to six arrests for distributing and uploading pirated material.

Details of the Leak

According to the officials' statements, the leaker is a freelance assistant editor on another project but allegedly accessed Jana Nayagan's footage, which is suspected to be the prime cause of the movie leak on the Internet. It is believed that the individual copied the film's reels and later assembled them into a complete film, thereby enabling its piracy.

Court Action

The court remanded the three accused to judicial custody. This happened after the Madras High Court granted a restriction on cable operators and internet service providers from streaming or sharing the film on the Internet or Television.

The Madras High Court issued a temporary order against the circulation of the unlawful, uncertified copy of Jana Nayagan on Social Media, online platforms and cable television.

Jana Nayagan is considered Vijay's final film, which underwent various delays due to censorship for its heavy political content. Officials also confirmed that sharing Jana Nayagan is considered a crime, and the authorities could take legal action in such a situation.

Topics

Actor Vijaynew movie releases 2026jana nayagan movie latest news

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...