The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three people as suspects responsible for the online leak of the movie. It seems to be the act involved in protecting the film industry from piracy.

Recent Piracy Investigation

The leak of Jana Nayagan has taken over the Internet in recent days amid controversy over piracy. The various complaints were filed against it. The cybercrime involved in this issue led to the arrest of various members related to the leak. In this case, the cyber wing arrested three more suspects in the piracy case.

On April 15, authorities arrested individuals following a thorough technical investigation into a leak that emerged shortly before the film received approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This case, filed earlier in the month, had already led to six arrests for distributing and uploading pirated material.