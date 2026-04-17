The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three people as suspects responsible for the online leak of the movie. It seems to be the act involved in protecting the film industry from piracy.
Recent Piracy Investigation
The leak of Jana Nayagan has taken over the Internet in recent days amid controversy over piracy. The various complaints were filed against it. The cybercrime involved in this issue led to the arrest of various members related to the leak. In this case, the cyber wing arrested three more suspects in the piracy case.
On April 15, authorities arrested individuals following a thorough technical investigation into a leak that emerged shortly before the film received approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This case, filed earlier in the month, had already led to six arrests for distributing and uploading pirated material.
Details of the Leak
According to the officials' statements, the leaker is a freelance assistant editor on another project but allegedly accessed Jana Nayagan's footage, which is suspected to be the prime cause of the movie leak on the Internet. It is believed that the individual copied the film's reels and later assembled them into a complete film, thereby enabling its piracy.
Court Action
The court remanded the three accused to judicial custody. This happened after the Madras High Court granted a restriction on cable operators and internet service providers from streaming or sharing the film on the Internet or Television.
The Madras High Court issued a temporary order against the circulation of the unlawful, uncertified copy of Jana Nayagan on Social Media, online platforms and cable television.
Jana Nayagan is considered Vijay's final film, which underwent various delays due to censorship for its heavy political content. Officials also confirmed that sharing Jana Nayagan is considered a crime, and the authorities could take legal action in such a situation.