The film has sold more than 6.45 lakh tickets across 8,876 shows nationwide, reflecting strong audience anticipation.

Scheduled to hit cinemas on July 23, the film has generated around Rs 14.94 crore in advance bookings for its opening day, with several theatres already reporting houseful shows across India.

Thalapathy CM Vijay's highly anticipated action drama 'Jana Nayagan' has registered an impressive start at the box office even before its theatrical release.

The Tamil 2D version accounts for the majority of the pre-sales, collecting nearly Rs 14.69 crore through over 6.30 lakh tickets. The Telugu version has contributed approximately Rs 18.98 lakh, while the Hindi version has added an estimated Rs 4.77 lakh to the overall advance booking figures.

Tamil Nadu Tops Advance Booking Collections

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the biggest market for Jana Nayagan, generating nearly Rs 8.03 crore in advance ticket sales. Karnataka follows with approximately Rs 4.33 crore, while Kerala has contributed around Rs 1.36 crore.

Among individual markets, Chennai has delivered the strongest response, earning about Rs 2.66 crore from advance bookings. The city has also recorded an impressive 82 per cent real occupancy across 550 scheduled shows, indicating a massive opening for the film.

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H. Vinoth Clarifies the Film's Message

Ahead of the release, director H. Vinoth addressed speculation surrounding the film's political undertones. He clarified that Jana Nayagan is not intended as criticism of any individual or political party, explaining that the story is rooted in democratic values and that the title reflects those themes rather than targeting anyone.

Director Explains Vijay's Silence Over Leak

During the film's final promotional events, H. Vinoth also spoke about the high-definition leak of Jana Nayagan that surfaced online months before its release.

According to the director, Vijay deliberately chose not to issue a public appeal because it could have invited unnecessary criticism.

"Had Vijay appealed, people might have questioned why he spoke about the film but not on other public issues, including the farmers' issue. It could have shifted attention away from the real issue."

Vinoth emphasized that the leak was handled strictly as a legal matter after the producers filed a police complaint, adding that Vijay stayed away from the controversy to prevent unnecessary distractions.

The filmmaker also dismissed speculation of any larger conspiracy behind the leak, saying a production mounted on a budget of nearly Rs 400 crore could not have been leaked without authorities uncovering the truth if such a plot had existed.

Seven-Month Delay Finally Comes to an End

Originally scheduled for release in January, Jana Nayagan was delayed by nearly seven months before securing its July 23 release date.

Reflecting on the long wait, Vinoth admitted the delay had been emotionally challenging for the entire team.

He said there is now a sense of relief, adding that the filmmakers believe audiences will ultimately deliver justice to the project after months of uncertainty.

The record-breaking advance bookings, strong occupancy across key markets, and massive fan anticipation, Jana Nayagan is set for a powerful opening at the box office when it arrives in theatres on July 23.