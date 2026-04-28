The much-anticipated film "Jana Nayagan" is tentatively slated for a May 8 release, but an official confirmation is still pending. The release depends on approval from both the censor board and the production team.
Sources reveal that the censor board members recently reviewed the film, yet the final release date has not been confirmed, keeping fans in suspense.
Vijay's Spiritual Visit to Tiruchendur Temple
Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay has once again captured public attention with a spiritual visit following the Tamil Nadu polling phase. After spending a few days at home, Vijay quietly planned a trip to the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple.
Maintaining a low profile, he flew from Chennai to Madurai in a private flight late at night. Despite the discreet travel, fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. From Madurai, he continued his journey by road and reached Tiruchendur early in the morning.
In a departure from his usual white shirt and pants, Vijay was seen dressed in a traditional silk veshti and shirt. He took part in the special Viswaroopa Darshan and offered prayers at the temple. Temple authorities welcomed him warmly and presented him with a sacred 'Vel' as a mark of respect.
Even inside the temple premises, devotees gathered around to see him, creating a buzz during his visit. After completing the darshan, Vijay left the temple and is expected to return to Chennai via Madurai.
With both his film and political presence making waves, Vijay continues to remain in the spotlight as fans await an official announcement on the release of Jana Nayagan.