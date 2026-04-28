The much-anticipated film "Jana Nayagan" is tentatively slated for a May 8 release, but an official confirmation is still pending. The release depends on approval from both the censor board and the production team.

Sources reveal that the censor board members recently reviewed the film, yet the final release date has not been confirmed, keeping fans in suspense.

Vijay's Spiritual Visit to Tiruchendur Temple

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay has once again captured public attention with a spiritual visit following the Tamil Nadu polling phase. After spending a few days at home, Vijay quietly planned a trip to the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple.