Entertainment

Jessica Chastain on Dual Role in Psychological Thriller 'Other Mommy'

Jessica Chastain returns to horror in a psychological thriller, playing both a mother and her sinister clone, "Other Mommy." The first trailer follows an 8-year-old girl haunted by the mysterious entity, building suspense ahead of the film's October 9 theatrical release.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Jessica Chastain Other Mommy
Jessica Chastain starring Other Mommy revealed her in a dual role
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Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain is returning to the horror genre with one of her most ambitious projects yet, portraying both a loving mother and her terrifying evil counterpart in the upcoming psychological thriller.

The film's first trailer, released on July 21, offers a haunting preview of Chastain's dual performance ahead of its theatrical debut on October 9.

Trailer Introduces a Sinister "Other Mommy"

Adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the film centers on Bela, an eight-year-old girl played by Arabella Olivia Clark, whose life takes a horrifying turn when a mysterious entity begins emerging from her bedroom closet.

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The child refers to the supernatural figure as "Other Mommy," a malevolent version of her mother that slowly invades her home and leaves Bela questioning which version of her mother she can trust.

As the trailer unfolds, the eerie presence appears disturbingly familiar with Bela, creating an atmosphere of mounting fear and psychological tension.

A Supernatural Horror Rooted in Family Conflict

According to the official synopsis, Bela lives in a household already strained by marital problems when the sinister entity begins tormenting her family.

"Bela, an 8-year-old girl living in a home with marital problems, confronts a sinister entity that comes out of her closet. The presence, whom she calls 'Other Mommy,' becomes increasingly threatening to her and her family."

The story combines supernatural horror with emotional family drama, placing a child's terrifying experience against the backdrop of a fractured home.

Rob Savage Directs the Horror Adaptation

The film is directed by Rob Savage, known for acclaimed horror titles including 'Host and The Boogeyman'. The screenplay is written by Nathan Elston, bringing the bestselling novel to the big screen with a focus on psychological suspense and emotional tension.

Joining Chastain and Arabella Olivia Clark is a supporting cast that includes Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, and Karen Allen, adding depth to the chilling story.

Arriving This Halloween Season

Scheduled to premiere in theatres on October 9, the film is positioned for the peak autumn horror season. With Jessica Chastain portraying both a protective mother and her terrifying doppelgänger, the psychological thriller promises a suspense-filled experience that keeps audiences guessing whether Bela can escape the sinister "Other Mommy" before it is too late.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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