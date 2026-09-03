It was launched in early 2025 in India. The platform offers over 300,000 hours of movies, TV shows, and digital series. Users can also watch major sports events like the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC cricket matches, and Premier League soccer.

JioHotstar is India's largest video streaming platform, created by merging Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema under the JioStar joint venture between Reliance and Disney. The app has over 500 million monthly active users and has crossed 1 billion downloads on Google Play in India.

JioHotstar plans to expand its international footprint by launching its streaming platform in the UK, Singapore, and Canada with a catalogue of more than 160,000 hours of content across over 12 languages.

The streaming platform is offered with subscription Plans, including a Mobile Plan, which is a low-cost option for a single mobile device with ads in high definition (HD); a and a Super Plan that allows streaming on up to three devices, like mobile phones and smart TVs, in full HD; and a Premium Plan, which supports up to four devices with 4K resolution, Dolby audio, and zero ads.

Overseas Launch of JioHotstar

On September 2, JioHotstar announced its international launch across the UK, Canada, and Singapore, marking the next chapter in its vision of Infinite Possibilities and its journey toward becoming a global entertainment platform.

The OTT platform said its International offering will feature premium Indian entertainment across television, films, regional programming, non-fiction, kids, and anime, targeting both the South Asian diaspora and a wider global audience interested in diverse stories and cultures.

The platform will continue to expand, adding over 30,000 hours of fresh content annually. The streaming platform will launch in various countries, with a diverse entertainment offering spanning new originals and iconic franchises.

The launch will include new originals such as Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot, Prince of Mollywood, Part Timers, and The Court, along with films and popular television programmes.

It will also offer the reality franchise Bigg Boss in six languages. It will allow viewers in Canada, Singapore, and the UK to vote for the participants in the reality show.

While audiences in Canada and the UK will have access to the 24×7 LIVE Feed, Canada will also be able to watch Bigg Boss Hindi 7 days ahead of its TV broadcast.

Subscription Plans in UK, Canada and Singapore

Audiences can access all the fun-filled show entertainment and films across various industries. Similar to its subscription plan in India, JioHotstar is launching the streaming platform in international markets with certain subscription plans.

International Subscription Plans Specification Details UK Quarterly GBP 19.99 Annual GBP 69.99 Canada Quarterly CAD 19.99 Annual CAD 49.99 Singapore Quarterly SGD 29.98 Annual SGD 69.98

An assertion from JioHotstar

JioHotstar's Head of International Business, Amit Malhotra, said the company aims to go beyond simply taking an Indian streaming service to overseas markets.

He also said South Asian audiences have a strong connection to Indian entertainment across languages and generations, while audiences worldwide increasingly want stories and cultures beyond their own.

He added that this opportunity is not simply to export an Indian streaming service to new markets, but to build a broader, underserved global audience.