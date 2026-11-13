John Doe Review: Arjun Das Impresses in Madhumita's Thriller

The story is set in a village along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, where John Doe follows a police investigation that takes an unsettling turn.

John Doe revolves around a mysterious murder case of a young boy named Hridhay, setting the stage for an investigative thriller filled with suspense and unanswered questions.

Madhumitha's John Doe, centred on a mysterious murder case, delivers a compelling psychological thriller that earns widespread appreciation for its plot and cast.

As the family recently shifts to Tamil Nadu, Arjun Das, who appears as Cop Chandru, investigates the case, and it hits a high point when he finds out that a certain number of children have already been kidnapped.

The children's disappearance provides a strong foundation for the mystery. Madhumita doesn't make this film entirely about the investigation; instead, it evokes multiple emotions in the audience, helping them connect to the case and giving it narrative depth.

Review of John Doe

Arjun Das impresses as a Cop

The film is further highlighted by the appearance of Arjun Das, who took on the role of a police officer for the first time in cinema and received appreciation for his acting while handling a complex case.

The supporting cast also receives appreciation. The movie is highly praised for its writing and execution. The film also touches on broken family relationships, loneliness, and the need for acceptance.

Preetha Jeyaraman's cinematography effectively captures the misty landscape and the isolation of the border village.

Direction and Production

John Doe is directed by Madhumita, who returns to the director's chair after her critically acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama Karuppudurai. The film is produced by Pradeep B. Anand and Madhumita herself under the banner of Big Print Pictures.

The technical crew features a strong musical backbone with a captivating score composed by Sundaramurthy KS. The cinematography is handled by Jomin, while the editing is done by Suresh.

Casting

The casting of the psychological thriller John Doe is spearheaded by Arjun Das, who plays the lead role of Chandru, a determined police investigator tasked with solving a high-stakes case involving missing children.

He is joined by Sanchana Natarajan, who portrays a fellow officer working closely on the investigation and initially brings sharp, dismissive friction to the team.

In addition to the lead, the cast includes Srishti Singh as the mother of the two children, Zara Vineet and Niirav S. as the children, Anupama Kumar, Archana Chandhoke, and Badava Gopi.

Review from the film's experienced audience

The first half of the film is slick and engaging, with the screenplay steadily introducing clues and new characters that build suspense.

The second part gets interesting as the investigation into the killer's identity unfolds. They noted that the film is packed with unpredictable twists and turns that will keep the audience engaged from start to finish.

Overall, the audience found the film quite entertaining and praised the director for keeping the plot free of distractions. Despite the shortcomings, John Doe remains an engaging investigative thriller with strong performances and an interesting emotional core.