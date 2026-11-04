John Doe Trailer: Arjun Das Plays Cop in Madhumita's Thriller

Lokesh Kanagaraj publicly expressed his excitement for the thriller on his social media page, writing: "Elated to present the trailer of #JohnDoe. Wishing you nothing but the best, machi @iam_arjundas. My hearty wishes and congratulations to the entire cast and crew for this film to do wonders."

On Tuesday, veteran directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and Pa Ranjith released the trailer for John Doe, directed by Madhumitha.

Renowned directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and Pa Ranjith released the trailer for John Doe, starring Arjun Das as a sub-inspector. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 13.

Direction and Production

John Doe is directed by Madhumita, who returns to the director's chair after her critically acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama Karuppudurai. The film is produced by Pradeep B. Anand and Madhumita herself under the banner of Big Print Pictures.

The technical crew features a strong musical backbone with a captivating score composed by the highly talented Sundaramurthy KS, known for his atmospheric soundscapes.

The cinematography is handled by Jomin, while the editing is done by Suresh, bringing a gritty and engaging visual narrative to the production. The film is set to release on November 13, 20266.

Cast

The casting of the psychological thriller John Doe is spearheaded by Arjun Das, who plays the lead role of Chandru, a determined police investigator tasked with solving a high-stakes case involving missing children.

He is joined by Sanchana Natarajan, who portrays a fellow officer working closely on the investigation, initially bringing sharp, dismissive friction to the team.

In addition to the lead, the cast includes Srishti Singh as the mother of the two children, Zara Vineet and Niirav S. as the children, Anupama Kumar, Archana Chandhoke, and Badava Gopi.

Details in the Trailer

The trailer opens with a young boy named Hriday and his elder sister, Lucky (Zara Vineet), stepping out at night to buy some treats. The elder sister is occupied with some tasks and asks the boy to get an ice cream scoop for him.

After some time, the sister searches for her little brother and finds him missing, so she hurriedly goes home and tells her mother. The movie's plot begins with the search for the boy.

It is revealed that the family has just moved to India from Dubai. The trailer then shows Arjun Das as Chandru and Sanchana Natarajan as cops as they start the case. As the case progresses, Sanchana Natarajan is shown as a rude and dismissive cop.

On the other hand, Arjun Das is shown to be deeply involved in the missing case and later finds out that the missing case could be a serial murder case, involving 17 other children.

This transition from the missing case to the serial killer creates a spine-chilling moment for the audience. The trailer hints at a mystery and psychological horror with thriller elements.

Psychological thrillers are an established and growing part of Tamil cinema, though they are less common. Filmmakers regularly explore psychological thrillers, serial killer procedurals, and mind-game narratives rather than sticking strictly to conventional action or romance.

Some psycho-thriller movies in Kollywood include Psycho, Raatchsan, theeran Athigaram Ondru, Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, etc. Now the trailer for John Doe is in this psychological thriller vein.

After a period of time, Kollywood is revisiting the psycho-thriller genre with John Doe, and Arjun Das will be seen playing a cop for the first time in his career, prompting audiences to watch the film in theatres.