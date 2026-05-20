Released on May 19, the 4-minute 28-second glimpse introduces audiences to the gritty world of Dragon - a dangerous land ruled by crime, bloodshed, and power struggles.

Packed with violence, power, and larger-than-life visuals, the teaser has already sparked massive excitement among movie lovers.

The wait is finally over for fans of Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel. The much-anticipated film, officially titled 'Dragon', has made a thunderous first impression with its action-packed glimpse, released ahead of Jr NTR's birthday.

Staying true to Prashanth Neel's signature filmmaking style seen in blockbusters like KGF and Salaar, the teaser presents a dark, intense setting filled with dust, destruction, and ruthless ambition.

At the heart of the story is Jr NTR, who appears in a fierce, never-seen-before avatar as a ruthless killer navigating a brutal world dominated by villains fighting for control of the opium trade, both before and after India's independence.

In one standout sequence, NTR stands atop a mountain of dead bodies, radiating menace and power. At the same time, in another, he unleashes chaos with guns blazing, taking down enemies single-handedly.

The visuals instantly reminded fans of the coal fields of Salaar and the gold mines of KGF, with Neel's trademark colour palette and high-octane action clearly visible throughout the glimpse. However, Dragon appears to be on a much larger scale, promising a grand cinematic experience filled with action, drama, and intense emotions.

Star Cast

Apart from Jr NTR, the teaser also introduces a massive ensemble cast, making it one of the film's biggest highlights. The glimpse offers a first look at Anil Kapoor, who appears in a powerful cop role, alongside Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi.

The makers have carefully ensured that several important characters receive a strong introduction, hinting at an expansive story with multiple powerful roles.

Technical Team

Technically, too, Dragon looks massive. The film features Bhuvan Gowda as the cinematographer, known for crafting visually striking worlds, while Ravi Basrur, the musical force behind KGF and Salaar, is composing the soundtrack, adding further hype to the project.

Release Details

Jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on June 11, 2027.

The film will hit screens in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, aiming to reach audiences across India.

With its massive scale, powerful visuals, and Prashanth Neel's trademark action style, Dragon is already shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of 2027.