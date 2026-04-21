The newly released poster features Jr NTR in a powerful silhouette , standing atop rugged terrain against a dust-filled backdrop. His raw, earthy look hints at a gritty narrative, aligning with Prashanth Neel's signature storytelling style, known for its scale, intensity, and mass appeal. Sharing the poster on social media platform X, Jr NTR captioned it, "His reign… His soil. June 11, 2027," further amplifying the film's larger-than-life aura.

Along with the announcement, the team unveiled a striking new poster that sets the tone for what promises to be a high-intensity cinematic experience.

After months of speculation and anticipation, the makers of Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film, tentatively titled NTR-Neel or Dragon, have officially confirmed its release date as June 11, 2027 .

First Glimpse on Jr NTR's Birthday

Adding to the excitement, the makers have also confirmed that the film's first glimpse will be unveiled on May 20, coinciding with Jr NTR's birthday. This strategic reveal is expected to give fans their first official look at the film's world, which has already generated immense buzz on social media.

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Building Anticipation

The project has remained a constant talking point ever since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting updates. Recently, the film gained additional traction after Jr NTR shared a workout image showcasing his transformed physique, particularly highlighting his toned back and biceps.

The actor's caption, "The quieter it gets, the louder it's about to be," sparked widespread speculation, further fueling curiosity around the film.

Production Details

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, and presented by T-Series, the film is being mounted as a large-scale pan-Indian project, aiming to cater to audiences across multiple languages and regions. With Prashanth Neel at the helm, known for delivering blockbusters with intense narratives, the expectations surrounding the film are exceptionally high.

With a confirmed release date, a compelling first look, and a glimpse announcement lined up, the Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel collaboration has officially entered its next phase, building momentum toward what could be one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.