Jumanji: Open World Trailer drops ahead of December release

Moments later, the beloved in-game avatars return - Dr Smoulder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Franklin "Mouse" Finbar (Kevin Hart), Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon (Jack Black), and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), setting the stage for another chaotic journey.

The trailer picks up with Spencer and his friends being summoned to Nora's house, where Spencer's grandfather introduces them to a mysterious bald-headed man.

The wait is finally over for Jumanji fans. Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for 'Jumanji: Open World', the third and final installment in the blockbuster adventure-comedy franchise, reuniting Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan for what promises to be the series' biggest adventure yet.

This time, however, the stakes are higher than ever. The trailer reveals that the infamous Jumanji video game has broken into the real world, leaving the four heroes trapped in a "demo mode."

Spencer explains that the characters are no longer functioning normally, leading to hilarious glitches, including Bravestone unexpectedly speaking with a Spanish accent.

The chaos intensifies when the group manages to re-enter the game, only to discover that different players have been assigned to different avatars, creating another round of the franchise's signature body-swap comedy.

Cast and Crew

Alongside the main quartet, several familiar faces return, including Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, and Rhys Darby. The film also introduces Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes in new roles.

Jumanji: Open World is directed by Jake Kasdan, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The film is produced by Matt Tolmach, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Jake Kasdan.

Release and Legacy

Scheduled to arrive in theaters on Christmas 2026, the film marks the franchise's first new installment in more than six years.

It follows the enormous success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), which together earned more than $1.7 billion worldwide at the box office.

Positioned as the third and final chapter of the modern Jumanji series, Jumanji: Open World aims to deliver one last high-stakes adventure while honoring the legacy of the original 1995 Jumanji, starring the late Robin Williams. With its blend of action, comedy, fantasy and nostalgia, the film is set to bring the beloved franchise to an epic conclusion this holiday season.