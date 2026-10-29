The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres this Christmas, bringing the franchise back with a new storyline, returning cast members, and a different approach to its signature blend of adventure and comedy.

Unlike the previous two films, which transported characters into a video game, the new instalment reverses the concept. This time, Jumanji's dangers escape into the real world, creating a fresh challenge for the familiar group of characters.

Sony Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for Jumanji: Open World, the upcoming adventure film that brings Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan back for what is being billed as their final adventure in the franchise.

Jumanji: Open World Trailer Introduces a New Threat

The trailer opens in a snowy, Christmas-themed Boston before revealing that the boundaries between the game and reality have begun to collapse. Jumanji's creatures and unpredictable dangers spill into the city, transforming its streets into a chaotic battleground.

Prehistoric creatures and other threats appear throughout the footage as the characters attempt to understand what is happening and find a way to restore the separation between the two worlds.

The new storyline marks a significant change from the previous films. Instead of entering the game to overcome its challenges, the characters must now deal with its dangers in their own world.

Body-Swapping Returns With a New Twist

Spencer, Martha, Fridge, and Bethany are once again caught up in the Jumanji adventure. However, the new trailer suggests that they may not be controlling the familiar avatars audiences have come to recognise.

The latest instalment introduces another round of body-swapping, with different people finding themselves inside the bodies of Dr Smoulder Bravestone, Professor Shelly Oberon, Ruby Roundhouse, and Franklin Mouse Finbar.

The unexpected character combinations are expected to provide fresh comedic moments while giving the returning cast new ways to explore their roles.

The trailer also highlights the relationship between Johnson's Bravestone and Black's Oberon. Bravestone appears unusually affectionate towards Oberon, setting up another humorous dynamic between the franchise's central characters.

Returning Cast and Crew

Cast

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are returning as the franchise's central avatars.

Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Madison Iseman, and Ser'Darius Blain are also reprising their roles.

Nick Jonas and Danny DeVito are also returning, bringing back familiar faces from the previous instalments.

Crew

Jake Kasdan is back in the director's chair. He has co-written the screenplay with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The film is based on Chris Van Allsburg's original Jumanji book.

Jumanji: Open World Release Date

Jumanji: Open World is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas.

By bringing the game's dangers into reality, the film takes the franchise in a new direction while retaining its established characters, body-swapping comedy, and action-packed adventures.

The latest trailer suggests the upcoming instalment will expand the story's scale, with the real world becoming the setting for Jumanji's unpredictable challenges. Whether the characters can restore order before the game takes over remains one of the film's central questions.