The film was set in Ramanathapuram, a district in Tamil Nadu, in 1991, and revolves around a guy named Karasaami who faces difficulties as he delves into his past due to certain circumstances. He had to face all these difficulties for almost 16 days of the Gulf War.

Critics reported that the first half of the movie was amazing, but the second half kept them on the edge of their seats, as it was very thrilling. The movie's interval scene was a blast.

Kara hit the theatres on April 30, 2026, which had a huge response from the audience. The Tamil film "Kara," starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released today in 1,268 theatres in 480 cities, with a total of 5,439 shows scheduled for its opening day.

Stars of Kara

Dhanush plays the male lead role as Karasaami

Mamitha Baiju as Selli

K. S. Ravikumar as Kandhasaami

Karunas as Kasi Maayan

Jayaram as Muthu Selvan

Prithvi Rajan as Murugesan

Suraj Venjaramoodu as DSP Bharathan

Sreeja Ravi as Dhanam

Reviews of Kara

After the early morning screening of this movie, critics praised Dhanush's performance. It is already known that he used to deliver some gritty performances. Still, in this movie, he has given a very intense performance as a man pulled into his past, a past he doesn't want to revisit.

When we look into the character of Selli, which Mamitha has taken over, she has received widespread appreciation and praise from the audience, as her performance was described as authentic and impactful. This character actually shows her versatility. In all these days, she was seen as a young city girl, and now as a rural character, Selli.

Suraj Venjaramoodu's performance as a ruthless cop leaves the audience in awe, and he plays the role to the hilt. He has a significant impact on audiences in every movie he appears in.

Controversies of Kara

Initially, the role of Selli was offered to Chaithra J Achar, but she declined, and later the role was offered to Mamitha Baiju. Vignesh Raja, the director of this film, received heavy backlash from the audience for casting a non-Tamil-speaking girl in a rural role and for applying heavy amounts of brown makeup to portray the fair-skinned girl as a Tamil girl, rather than casting a native Tamil actress.

The role of the cop was offered to Prithviraj Sukumaran first, but he declined, saying the character felt 2-dimensional and lacked sufficient depth. Still, he praised the script and predicted the film's success, but he turned down the role. Later, before approaching any other actors, the director worked closely on the script, adding more depth and scope, and then approached Suraj Venjaramoodu. After hearing the script and the director's narration, he accepted the offer.

Just a couple of days before the film's release, it faced a title dispute. Producer Vengai Ayyanar filed a case in the Madras High Court stating that he had already registered the film's title "Kara," which he is gonna shoot the movie with Master Mahendran and Motta Rajendran.

And the court told the team behind Dhanush's movie to change the title, as it would create confusion among audiences.

The crew members of Dhanush's "Kara" concluded that the character's name in the movie is "Karasaami," so keeping the title "Kara" would strongly align with the movie, and they justified using it.

At the movie's pre-release event, Dhanush addressed the title confusion, noting that people would pronounce it differently as "karaa" or "kaara". In contrast, the title remains "kara". He jokingly said people could pronounce the title however they wanted, as long as they watched the movie.

Dhanush teams up with Karunas in this film after an almost 16-year hiatus. This duo was last seen together on screen in the film "Yaaradi Nee Mohini".

The film Kara was directed by Vignesh Raja, who is best known for his previous directorial work on "Por Thozhil". The film's background score was composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who has once again teamed up with Dhanush, a duo noted for their successful, melodious songs over the years.

Red Giant Movies handles the Tamil Nadu distribution for this film, and Ayngaran International handles the overseas distribution, with pre-sales and screenings active in major international markets, including the US, UK, and Gulf countries.

Overall, the film has received positive audience response, with critics praising the actors' performances.