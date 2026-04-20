The much-awaited trailer of "Kara", starring Dhanush, was unveiled on April 19, 2026, at 8.00 PM, and has finally been released ahead of the film's theatrical debut on April 30, setting social media abuzz and significantly raising expectations among fans.

Plot and Direction

Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film is already being touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The trailer offers a gripping glimpse into a dark, intense narrative, with Dhanush in a rugged role as a mysterious thief orchestrating a series of bank robberies.

However, the trailer deliberately withholds key answers, leaving audiences intrigued with questions about his motives, targets, and the origin of the stolen money.