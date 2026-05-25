Adding to the excitement, Sithara Entertainments confirmed that shooting for the Tamil-Telugu family comedy is progressing at a brisk pace. The makers also teased fans by announcing that the film's official title and first-look poster will be unveiled soon.

The newly shared images feature Karthi alongside director Kalyan Shankar and leading actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, joined by the film's team during traditional rituals. Decorated with marigold flowers and temple-inspired motifs, the ceremony reflected the festive spirit surrounding the project.

Actor Karthi marked his 49th Birthday with a special surprise for fans as Sithara Entertainments released vibrant pictures from the pooja ceremony of his upcoming film, tentatively titled #Karthi30. Held earlier this month at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the event offered a glimpse into the much-awaited bilingual entertainer.

Released on Karthi's Birthday, the pooja stills have further heightened anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting updates on the actor's next big-screen venture.

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Sardar 2 Poster Released for Karthi's Birthday

Ahead of Karthi's Birthday, the filmmakers of Sardhar reveal the new poster on May 25. The prequel already hit the theatres with a blockbuster box office.

P.S. Mithran directed the Sardhar 2 movie. S. Lakshman Kumar produced the film under the banner of Prince Pictures, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and the music was composed by Sam C.S. In contrast, Sardhar 1 was composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film is scheduled to be released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Sardar 2 features Karthi in the lead role, alongside a star-studded ensemble cast that includes S. J. Suryah as the antagonist, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath. The Tamil spy action-thriller also stars Yogi Babu and Rajisha Vijayan.

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Details about the Poster

After the success of Sardar 1, the team already unveiled the first look of the sequel, Sardar 2. Today, to celebrate the main lead Karthi's Birthday, the team revealed another poster on its official handle and wished him.

Prince Pictures on its official handle posted the poster saying Happy birthday Karthi sir on the top and commented: "We at Prince Pictures wish our dearest Karthi sir a very happy birthday". It has also been scheduled for 2026, indicating the film's arrival in theatres this year.

The poster displays Karthi wearing a yellow dhoti and white vest, wearing Rudhrasha Mala and a yellow garland around his neck, and carrying a Vel, the sacred instrument closely associated with God, on one hand, and the yellow Angavastram (a folded cloth draped over the shoulder) on the other.

The poster showed Karthi dancing happily, surrounded by drummers and their instruments. The poster features Ayyanar, a revered guardian deity and village folk god primarily worshipped in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. It also shows the bunch of peacocks around him, as it belongs to a kind of worshipping dance.

Overall, the unveiled poster gives off divine, happy, traditional celebratory vibes at a village festival.

Storyline of Sardhar 1 (2022)

The main theme of the 2022 movie Sardhar revolves around water privatisation and the dangerous rise of the corporate "water mafia. The story follows Vijay Prakash, a publicity-seeking police inspector who struggles with the stigma of being called the son of a traitor. His father, Chandra Bose, alias "Sardar," was once a legendary spy who disappeared years ago after being accused of betraying the nation.

Vijay's life takes a turn when he gets involved in the Water case and uncovers a dangerous conspiracy involving a powerful businessman, Rathore. Under high tension, he joined his father, whom he hated, in founding and protecting the society from the evil antagonist.

As Sardar 2 is the continuation of this, it is expected to follow the pattern of a father-son duo protecting society from another danger.

By continuation, it is obvious that Karthi is ready for another mission. By updating the poster, the filmmakers are preparing the fans to witness another great film in five different languages.