The narrative follows an old man and his daughter, Binu, who travel to Chennai seeking treatment. In a desperate attempt to raise money, they decide to sell their gold at a better price.

The film opens with a visually striking sequence in a temple, where Lord Karuppu rides a horse. At the same time, devotees grind red chillies - a ritual symbolizing the belief that the deity resolves the problems of those seeking justice. However, this powerful opening soon turns out to be a dream experienced by an older man, setting the emotional tone for the story.

Suriya's "Karuppu" arrives as an emotional courtroom drama, blending divine intervention, mass moments, and social commentary. Directed as a film that blends emotion, legal corruption, faith, and justice, Karuppu shifts from a grounded drama to a full-fledged "god mode" entertainer in the second half.

Their hopes are shattered when thieves rob them near a railway track. Though the police successfully catch the criminals and recover the stolen jewellery, the family soon realizes justice is far from complete.

The recovered gold is not returned directly. Instead, the police instruct them to pursue it through legal proceedings. This is where RJ Balaji enters as Baby Kannan, a morally compromised lawyer whose negligence reflects a broken legal system. For months, the elderly father and daughter repeatedly visit the court, only to be trapped in endless delays.

At the same time, Baby Kannan's team appears more interested in 'Briyanis' and 'Ice creams', comfort than in helping vulnerable clients.

As frustration and hopelessness begin to consume the family, the film takes an unexpected turn, which can only be described as "God Mode."

Suriya makes a powerful entry as Lord Karuppu, infusing the narrative with divine energy. His arrival shifts the film's tone entirely, transforming it from an emotional legal drama into a mass-action spiritual entertainer.

While Baby Kannan initially attempts to obstruct justice, circumstances force everyone around him to confront truth and accountability.

Unable to accept the changes around him, Baby Kannan gradually takes on an antagonistic shade, creating conflict that fuels the second half. What follows is an emotionally charged, visually energetic stretch in which justice begins to prevail, and the courtroom slowly evolves into a symbolic temple of truth.

Suriya's performance stands as one of the film's biggest strengths. His screen presence, intensity, and powerful portrayal of Lord Karuppu elevate the film's momentum.

In the film, the makers have used a few references to Leo, particularly in the cafe scene. The surprise entry of Durai Singam adds excitement, making the film even more interesting for fans to watch.

The second half particularly thrives on "vibe," power-packed moments, and fan-pleasing sequences. The climax, featuring a celebratory Karuppu dance and a display of divine power, leaves a lasting impression.

Technically, the film shines with impressive cinematography, striking camera angles, and visually appealing shot compositions. Sai Abhyankkar's music complements the mood effectively, amplifying the divine and mass elements as the film fully embraces its supernatural identity.

However, Karuppu is not without flaws. While the first half invests heavily in the father-daughter duo's emotional struggles, their arc ultimately receives limited emotional closure.

Even after the death of a crucial character, the narrative quickly shifts toward larger hero-elevation moments and the introduction of another case involving a sexual assault survivor played by Sshivada, leaving little room to absorb the emotional weight.

At times, the film leans heavily on unexplained divine logic, with several developments ultimately brushed aside as "Just God Things." Viewers expecting a tightly written legal thriller may find the plot fairly ordinary beneath the spectacle.

At its core, Karuppu tells a familiar story about lawyers failing the people, corruption within the justice system, and the restoration of hope through faith and righteousness.

Despite its narrative shortcomings, Karuppu succeeds as a theatrical entertainer packed with emotion, divine symbolism, and powerful mass moments. It is a film designed to be enjoyed with family and friends, especially for audiences who enjoy larger-than-life storytelling with strong emotional undercurrents.

Box Office Performance

Karuppu opened strongly at the box office on May 15, collecting an estimated ₹14.4 crore net domestically and ₹16.6 crore gross. Overseas, the film earned around ₹4 crore, bringing its worldwide opening-day gross to ₹20.66 crore.

Released across 4,891 shows nationwide, the film has managed a respectable opening. While it falls short of Suriya's previous box-office records, Karuppu has reportedly outperformed the year's highest-grossing Tamil film. The coming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the movie can sustain momentum and finish its opening stretch on a strong note.

Karuppu may not offer a groundbreaking plot, but it delivers an emotionally engaging first half and a high-energy, divine-action second half powered by Suriya's commanding performance. If you enjoy films blending emotion, justice, spirituality, and mass appeal, Karuppu is worth watching on the big screen.