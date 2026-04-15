This Karuppu movie is a courtroom drama starring Suriya as Saravanan, a lawyer whose life takes a turn when he is possessed by a deity named Karuppasamy to fight injustice and protect marginalised communities.

RJ Balaji himself writes the movie, and it is also co-written by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, T. S. Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. Dream Warrior Pictures backed the film's production.

The third single from the upcoming movie Karuppu has been released on all music platforms. Karuppu is the highly anticipated movie of Suriya and the much-awaited movie of 2026. RJ Balaji is directing it, and it has a stellar cast.

This film addresses the ongoing social problems of injustice, corruption, and issues affecting marginalised communities. This film is said to combine the mythological elements with modern-day mass entertainment.

The Film's Promotions So Far

The makers of the film first released the first look poster of the film on June 20, 2025 in which they revealed the title of the film "Karuppu" before this, the film was tentatively called as just "Suriya 45" and the makers then released a teaser on July 23, 2025 which featured Suriya in dual role one is it showed him as a lawyer and the other role showed him as a violent rural based character.

Following the release of the teaser, the team released so many updates regarding the film, like its scheduled release, the cast of the film, and on October 20, 2025, they released the first single of the film, "God Mode", to coincide with Diwali, which, within 24 hours of its release, had reached 6 million views.

It has 14 million views now, and on March 24, 2026, they released the second single, "Naanga Naalu Peru," in which Silambarasan TR sang, which crossed 5 million views in its first 24 hours and quickly reached 10 million.

And on April 14, 2026, the third single from the film, "Raathu Raasan", was released, featuring the voices of VM Mahalingam and Paal Dabba, and was penned by Lyricist Vivek.

The Strong Ensemble Cast of Karuppu

Suriya, who plays the characters of Saravanan and Karuppasamy

Trisha Krishnan plays the character of Kamakshi

RJ Balaji plays a small character in the film, and that is Baby Kannan

Indrans

Natty Subramaniam

Swasika

Sshivada

Anagha Maaya

Supreeth Reddy

Yogi Babu

Mansoor Ali Khan

Jafar Sadiq

The film's music is backed by the young sensation "Sai Abhyankar", who recently had a hit with the album song "Pavazha Malli", which also features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Zee Tamil bagged the satellite rights for this film, and Phars Film has acquired the film's international rights.

Karuppu has been officially scheduled for a worldwide release on May 14, in all theatres.