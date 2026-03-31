The film was completed with a budget of 90 crores. The film also attracts audiences with its release time. The trailer is released in 15 languages.

This film stars Anushka Shetty, Jayasurya, and Prabhu Deva. Rojin Thomas directed Kathanar-the Wild Sorcerer, and R. Ramanand penned it. Gokulam Gopalan produces this high-budget project under the banner of Sri Gokulam Movies.

Kathanar-The Wild Sorcerer marks Anushka's Malayalam debut, and the trailer is launched on 31st March by Rojin Thomas.

Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer is a period fantasy thriller centred on the legendary 9th-century Christian Priest Kadamattathu Kathanar, who is believed to have possessed supernatural powers and lived in Kadamattom, Kerala

Anushka Shetty entered the Malayalam industry after the setback of Ghaati. She is considered a famous actress in Tamil and Telugu and is also known for her divine portrayal of Devasena in Baahubali.

In this film, she played one of the main roles, named 'Neeli'. The name itself conveys a sense of suspense, and her character is expected to express a high level of suspense as well.

Following the grand success of Aadu 3 Jaya Surya, a Malayalam star is set to act in the next big project, Kathanar. The anticipation for the film is stirred by the presence of other famous actors, such as Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, and Vineet. The involvement of such a great crew is also part of the audience's eagerness.

The Malayalam film industry took the top position due to its unique genre and creativity. Now, another great movie with a 90 crore budget is expected to join this list in the top positions.

The film's makers confirmed that the movie will be released in Monsoon, but the exact date has not been confirmed yet.

According to reports, production on this film is complete and in post-production. This film is considered the highest-budget Malayalam film in cinema history. With its high budget, fresh theme, and great casting, this creates much anticipation among the audience.