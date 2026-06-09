The couple appeared hand-in-hand in New York City, and during the event's post-screening Q&A, Perry publicly declared Trudeau "the love of my life", stating that he acts as an anchor that keeps her grounded.

The appearance marks the couple's first public red-carpet outing, putting months of speculation about their relationship to rest.

Pop Superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially stepped into the spotlight together, making their highly anticipated red carpet debut at the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour-Live from Paris during the Tribeca Festival.

About The Premiere

Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour-Live from Paris is an upcoming concert documentary film.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the movie is designed to provide a massive high-level stadium concert experience on the big screen.

The film primarily captures Perry's massive high-energy live concerts performed in Paris in November 2025.

The concert was filmed using an immersive sweeping 60-camera setup to capture the full scope of the stadium arena and stage production.

The documentary highlights Perry's intricate, high-flying choreography, which includes singing upside down, flying across the crowd on wires, and riding a massive, custom-built winged creature.

Until her 2012 film Part Of Me, which mainly focused on her personal life and raw behind-the-scenes struggles, this project is built entirely on her musical performances.

The movie had its world premiere on June 8, 2026, at the Tribeca Festival at the OKX Theatre in the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Centre in New York City.

The Red Carpet Arrival And Fashion

Katy Perry arrived wearing a White vintage Lanvin spring/summer 1987 Grecian-inspired draped gown featuring distinctive raised cone details, paired with a sleek updo hairstyle.

Justin Trudeau complemented her in a classic tailored black suit and a crisp white shirt.

Before hitting the red carpet, Perry spent ample time interacting with fans along the crowded barricades.

She signed autographs, took selfies, and even checked if people waiting outside had tickets, promising to see what she could do for those who didn't.

Trudeau stood smiling in the background, happily supporting her.

As they posed for photographs on the red carpet, the couple confidently embraced the spotlight.

They strolled hand in hand, leaned their foreheads together, and gazed into each other's eyes.

Red Carpet Interviews

Trudeau spoke exclusively to the media, expressing his admiration for Perry's artistry.

He jokingly admitted to his bias, stating, "I saw the show three times, but I wasn't really paying attention to anything but Katy. So, I'm looking forward to seeing the show now".

Perry spoke to the reporters, distinguishing this film from her 2012 release, Part of Me.

She noted, "That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans."

Post Screening Q&A

Following the screening, Perry took the stage for an exclusive live discussion about the project.

It was at this moment that she reflected on her personal growth over the past year, thanking fans and her support system, including Trudeau, for keeping her grounded during her transitional "Lifetimes" era.

For now, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's red-carpet debut stands as one of the biggest celebrity moments of the season, blending music, politics, and pop culture into a headline-making evening.