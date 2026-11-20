However, when her family forces her to marry Deepak, she agrees on the condition that she is given six months to work under a top advocate first.

Savithiri is an aspiring, successful lawyer who has no interest in marriage.

One of the finest actresses in the Tamil industry, Keerthy Suresh appears in a courtroom drama that blends a murder mystery, an unusual marriage story, and a modern take on the legendary Sathyavan Savithiri tale.

Though their relationship begins awkwardly, Deepak's patience and respect gradually win her over.

Savithiri initially clashes with the ruthless lawyer, Markandeyan, whom everyone fears, over a case involving a medical college dean accused of corruption and negligence.

As Savithri defeats the undefeated Markandeyan by proving flaws in the prosecution's case and clearing the dean's name, he suffers a rare courtroom loss that bruises his pride and eventually turns their professional dynamic into a bitter rivalry.

Savithri's personal life has been upended when Deepak is arrested and charged with the brutal murder of an NRI woman named Veronica.

She comes to defend her husband and discovers that Markandeyan is leading the opposing side. He has taken the case as a chance to put his junior in her place.

As witnesses and evidence mount against Deepak, Savithiri relies on unconventional strategies alongside lessons drawn from childhood memories of women navigating abusive marriages to uncover the truth behind Veronica's death and turn the tables in the final act.

The Premise

In the original mythological story, Savithri tricked Yama, the god of death, using his own rules to bring her husband Sathayavan back to life.

In the movie, Savithiri is the modern Savithiri: an aspiring, junior advocate.

Markandeyan serves as Yama, an implacable senior lawyer who has never lost a case.

Main Cast

Keerthy Suresh as Savithiri (junior advocate)

Mysskin as Markandeyan (senior advocate)

Charukesh M as Deepak (Savithiri's husband)

Bala Saravanan as a junior lawyer

Shilpa Manjunath

Brigida Saga

Madhusudhanan

Maala Parvathi

R. Sundarrajan

A. Venkatesh

Deepa Shankar

Key Crew

The movie is written and directed by Praveen S. Vijaay, with production backing from Vedikkaranpatti S. Sakthivel, Zee Studios, and Drumstick Productions. The music is composed by Sam C.S.

What Critics Loved

The performances of Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin are widely appreciated as the film's backbone.

Critics note that Keerthy's expressions, restraint, and screen presence carry the story's emotional weight, while Mysskin brings strong authority to the courtroom sequences.

Reviewers consider the climax the film's strongest part, delivering sharp, unexpected twists that subvert audience expectations and recontextualise the earlier drama.

Critics also appreciated the clever thematic framing that adapts the Mahabharata tale of Savithiri outwitting Yama into a modern legal battle between a rookie lawyer and her undefeated mentor.

Common Criticisms

Critics noted that, as a film that needs to deliver dramatic shock value and commercial twists, it lacks legal logic and procedural accuracy.

Several reviewers also said that the first half was very slow, shifting abruptly between light domestic humour, melodrama, and serious thriller elements.

Though Mysskin's courtroom presence was praised by all, some pointed out that his mannerisms were too dramatic, and even his serious ones were too exaggerated for his role; some also felt Sam C.S.'s background score was overly loud during dramatic scenes.

The Final Verdict

The courtroom clashes and contrasting acting styles between Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin are considered the film's most important elements; fans of both actors will find it worth watching on the big screen.

The final 20 minutes offer a different perspective, flipping the narrative so fans of twist-heavy thrillers will find a satisfying payoff in the third act.

If the audience expects grounded procedural accuracy, the theatrical exaggerations and convenient plot leaps may feel frustrating.

The first half takes its time laying the groundwork, relying on a few familiar commercial scenes before the core thriller kicks into high gear.