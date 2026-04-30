Keerthy Suresh has once again grabbed attention with the powerful first look of her upcoming film, Sathyavan Savithiri, a female-centric courtroom thriller that promises an intense, emotional narrative. The National Award-winning actress is seen stepping into the role of a determined junior advocate, marking yet another strong and performance-driven character in her career.
First Look Reveals Powerful Character
The first look poster, unveiled by Drumsticks Productions, presents Keerthy in a calm yet confident avatar, hinting at the strength and resilience of her character. The makers shared the poster with the caption, "Calm face, unstoppable force. Now it's her game," setting the tone for a story driven by courage and conviction.
The film's title itself draws inspiration from the legendary tale of Savitri from the Mahabharata, known for her unwavering determination and strength, suggesting that the narrative will reflect similar themes in a modern courtroom setting.
Star-Studded Cast and Intriguing Plot
Adding to the intrigue, acclaimed filmmaker Mysskin will be seen playing the opposing lawyer, setting up an intense face-off between two strong characters. This courtroom clash is expected to be one of the film's major highlights. The movie also features a solid supporting cast, including Bala and Shilpa Manjunath, further strengthening the film's lineup.
Interestingly, this project brings back echoes of Keerthy Suresh's acclaimed performance in Mahanati, where she portrayed the legendary actress Savitri and won the National Award. While Sathyavan Savithiri is a completely different story, the thematic connection to Savitri's strength and resilience adds an emotional layer of familiarity for audiences.
Production Details and What's Next
Directed by debutant Praveen S. Vijay, the film is backed by Drumsticks Productions in association with Z Studios. With a strong concept, powerful casting, and a meaningful inspiration behind its story, the film is already generating curiosity among fans.
The makers have also teased a second-look poster, set to be released later today at 5 PM, further building excitement around the project.