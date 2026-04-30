Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Turns Fierce Lawyer in "Sathyavan Savithiri", First Look Poster Revealed

Keerthy Suresh impresses as a determined junior advocate in Sathyavan Savithiri first look. Inspired by Savitri's resilience, the courtroom thriller features a face-off with Mysskin and promises a powerful, female-led story.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Keerthy suresh Sathyavan savithiri
Keerthy Suresh's Sathyavan Savithiri first look poster revealed

Keerthy Suresh has once again grabbed attention with the powerful first look of her upcoming film, Sathyavan Savithiri, a female-centric courtroom thriller that promises an intense, emotional narrative. The National Award-winning actress is seen stepping into the role of a determined junior advocate, marking yet another strong and performance-driven character in her career.

First Look Reveals Powerful Character

The first look poster, unveiled by Drumsticks Productions, presents Keerthy in a calm yet confident avatar, hinting at the strength and resilience of her character. The makers shared the poster with the caption, "Calm face, unstoppable force. Now it's her game," setting the tone for a story driven by courage and conviction.

The film's title itself draws inspiration from the legendary tale of Savitri from the Mahabharata, known for her unwavering determination and strength, suggesting that the narrative will reflect similar themes in a modern courtroom setting.

Loading post from https://x.com/DrumsticksProd/status/2049722942238732576

Star-Studded Cast and Intriguing Plot

Adding to the intrigue, acclaimed filmmaker Mysskin will be seen playing the opposing lawyer, setting up an intense face-off between two strong characters. This courtroom clash is expected to be one of the film's major highlights. The movie also features a solid supporting cast, including Bala and Shilpa Manjunath, further strengthening the film's lineup.

Interestingly, this project brings back echoes of Keerthy Suresh's acclaimed performance in Mahanati, where she portrayed the legendary actress Savitri and won the National Award. While Sathyavan Savithiri is a completely different story, the thematic connection to Savitri's strength and resilience adds an emotional layer of familiarity for audiences.

Production Details and What's Next

Directed by debutant Praveen S. Vijay, the film is backed by Drumsticks Productions in association with Z Studios. With a strong concept, powerful casting, and a meaningful inspiration behind its story, the film is already generating curiosity among fans.

The makers have also teased a second-look poster, set to be released later today at 5 PM, further building excitement around the project.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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