Keerthy Suresh has once again grabbed attention with the powerful first look of her upcoming film, Sathyavan Savithiri, a female-centric courtroom thriller that promises an intense, emotional narrative. The National Award-winning actress is seen stepping into the role of a determined junior advocate, marking yet another strong and performance-driven character in her career.

First Look Reveals Powerful Character

The first look poster, unveiled by Drumsticks Productions, presents Keerthy in a calm yet confident avatar, hinting at the strength and resilience of her character. The makers shared the poster with the caption, "Calm face, unstoppable force. Now it's her game," setting the tone for a story driven by courage and conviction.

The film's title itself draws inspiration from the legendary tale of Savitri from the Mahabharata, known for her unwavering determination and strength, suggesting that the narrative will reflect similar themes in a modern courtroom setting.