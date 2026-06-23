Eventually, she becomes part of Josie's life, played by Mia Tharia, a young girl suffering from a mysterious illness. As Klara adjusts to life beyond the factory where she was created, she discovers the world around her and develops a deep bond with Josie.

Based on Ishiguro's 2021 novel, the film follows Klara, an Artificial Friend designed to ease loneliness. Portrayed by Jenna Ortega, Klara longs to find the perfect home.

The first trailer for "Klara and the Sun", the upcoming film adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's bestselling novel, has been released, offering audiences a glimpse into Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi's take on the acclaimed story.

The trailer highlights Klara'sinnocent curiosity and unwavering loyalty as she navigates a family burdened by grief and emotional struggles. Through her presence, she gradually brings hope and light into Josie's complicated world while helping to heal fractured relationships within the family.

The film also stars Amy Adams as JJosie'smother, alongside Steve Buscemi, Natasha Lyonne, Rachel House, Aran Murphy, and Mia Tharia.

The story explores themes of love, loneliness, connection, and what it means to be human through the perspective of an artificial companion.

About the Source Material

Klara and the Sun is adapted from Ishiguro's eighth novel, which was longlisted for the Booker Prize. The Nobel Prize-winning author, who received the prestigious literature award in 2017, serves as an executive producer on the project.

Production Details

Sony's 3000 Pictures acquired the screen rights to the novel in July 2020, with Dahvi Waller later joining the project as screenwriter. The film is produced by David Heyman, Garrett Basch, and Taika Waititi, while Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster oversee the project for 3000 Pictures.

Ishiguro'swork has previously been adapted for the screen, most notably Never Let Me Go (2010), starring Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield, and Keira Knightley.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Klara and the Sun is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23.