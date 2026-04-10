Entertainment

LIK Review: A Lighthearted Futuristic Entertainer with Feel-Good Vibes

"Love Insurance Kompany" impresses audiences with its fresh, futuristic rom-com concept, strong performances, and hit music, though it receives mixed reviews with praise for the first half and some criticism for the second.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
LIK Review
Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi shetty starring LIK movie review

Love Insurance Kompany wins over a large audience by entertaining them with fresh ideas. LIK is set in a futuristic tech world where technology dominates humans.  

Love Insurance Kompany is a film set in a futuristic world that explores the contrast between the lead characters' lives. It is a rom-com set in a high-tech, upgraded world, featuring many technological designs. Vignesh Shivan films it after a couple of years' gap in his directing journey.

Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty share a screen as the main leads in Love Insurance Kompany. Apart from them, the highly famous and influential actors include S.J. Suriya, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, and Seeman, who were also part of this film. The film, with a great cast and a fresh idea, took the top spot among the audience. Anirudh did the film's music.

After multiple delays from earlier planned dates, the film was released today, April 10, 2026. The film received mixed reviews and audience feedback on social media.

LIK Fandom reviews

Some people share their experience of watching a rom-com from a futuristic angle, which represents the doomed life of Phone and technology. people praising the movie for its light, fresh vibe and heart-melting music.

Some feel the movie's first half is really good and enjoyed the fusion of Pradeep's performance, blending with humour. From the feedback, it is clear that the romance between Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan impresses the audience in the first half.

The first half receives immense appreciation for its colourful visuals. At the same time, the need for improvement in the second half of the related opinions centres on social media.

Even though the movie received mixed reviews, all fans came together to praise the film's music. Already, the release of the audio songs has created a craze among the fanbase, especially the freshness of "Dheema" and the reminiscence of "Enakena Yaarum Illaye".

Apart from these specifications, fans were greatly attracted towards the humour, romance and the unique role played by versatile actors like S.J.Suriyah.

Overall, the movie set a new path with a valuable message, blending humour, love, action, and stunning performances.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) about?
LIK is a romantic comedy set in a futuristic tech world where technology dominates humans. The film explores the contrast between the lead characters' lives in this high-tech, upgraded world and features many technological designs while delivering a valuable message.
Who are the main actors in Love Insurance Kompany?
The main leads are Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. The supporting cast includes highly famous actors like S.J. Suriya, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, and Seeman. The film was directed by Vignesh Shivan with music by Anirudh.
How did audiences react to Love Insurance Kompany?
The film received mixed reviews. Audiences praised the light, fresh vibe, heart-melting music, and colorful visuals in the first half. The romance between the leads and humor were well-received. However, many felt the second half needed improvement. The music, especially songs like 'Dheema' and 'Enakena Yaarum Illaye', was widely appreciated.

Topics

Tamil Movie Reviews and RatingsMovie Reviews and Ratingsnew movie releases 2026Pradeep RanganathanVignesh Shivan

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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